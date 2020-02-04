The Wonderful 101 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC and PS4 thanks to a successful first day on Kickstarter

The Wii U may have been Nintendo’s worst piece of hardware since they attempted to make the world see red with the VirtualBoy in the 1990s, but that uninspired black brick of a machine was still home to some of the finest games of the decade. Chief amongst those was The Wonderful 101, a Platinum Games title that mixed over-the-top superheroics with an army of strategy and action that was unlike anything ever seen before.

It was colourful, quirky and memorable stuff, but its sales were poor and one of the best games of the 2010s eventually faded away into obscurity. With the Nintendo Switch being a breakout success, fans have been clamouring for a port of The Wonderful 101 and it appears that Platinum has been listening.

The studio has launched a Kickstarter campaign to not only bring The Wonderful 101 to Switch, but other platforms as well. So far the funding goals aren’t too crazy, thanks in no small part to a recent cash injection from Tencent I’d wager. If the goal reaches $50 000 (with a donation of $36 to secure you a copy of the game), a Switch version will be worked on. At $250 000, a PC port will make the cut, while $500 000 in pledges will see The Wonderful 101 on PlayStation 4. A pledge of sweet bugger all will see Xbox One owners further ignored. So what’s the current score on those pledges?

At the time of writing this post, that number currently sits at over $876 000, with 31 days left to go. Congrats folks with money, you’re going to be trying out one of the best Wii U games ever…eventually. “It has been a goal of Platinum Games to own and self-publish the IPs that we create. With your support, we hope that we can make this dream a reality and bring The Wonderful 101: Remastered to a wide variety of platforms and make The Wonderful 101 a part of everyone’s gaming history,” said Platinum Games in a statement.

This Kickstarter is our chance to UNITE UP, take destiny into our own hands, and bring the best version of The Wonderful 101 to everyone.

There’s still plenty of time for the Kickstarter to reach its other stretch goals, with reward tiers ranging from the basic buy in to play option all the way to a ludicrous $1844 option that nets you everything from the game, bonus items and even a Wonder-Red Replica jacket. Beyond the second chance that Platinum Games is hoping will pay off for The Wonderful 101, the studio is also looking to fine-tune and polish the game further for a new audience who never got to experience.

Platinum’s Hideki Kamiya hasn’t been shy in explaining what he’d change if he was given an opportunity to do so since the 2013 release of The Wonderful 101, and hopefully this Kickstarter will result in seeing those dreams of his fully realised.

Last Updated: