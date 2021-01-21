These RTX 3080-powered PC sneakers can probably run Crysis and your feet

Forget about a traditional pension scheme, the stock market, or a vault full of Kruger Rands because shoes are where the real money is today. According to Jeff Goldblum, dedicated conventions, and dodgy scalpers using bot technology to secure rare preorders, American sneakers are an opportunity that pays off better than the sudden realisation that you bought a sack of Bitcoin back in 2010.

There’s no shortage of rare shoes out there either, with some versions fetching a ludicrous sum on the open market, but can any of that footwear run your feet and Crysis? I’m not exactly certain if RTKFT’s “virtual and physical next-gen collectible sneakers for the best esports, gaming, and entertainment celebrities” can, but it certainly looks like it can run a few games of Minesweeper at the very least.

RTKFT’s shoe was developed in conjunction with PC gaming parts manufacturer NZXT, so the pedigree is there at least. There’s no explanation for how this shoe even works, but I’d imagine that trying to get your foot into it would result in nothing but heartbreak, buyer’s remorse, and a lot of bleeding from all the sharp parts inside of it.

Is it possible to stuff an actual PC into a shoe? It’s doable! But as a novelty item that sits on a shelf and just looks cool, I’m happy to settle for that as well. Buyers remorse only lasts until the next payday, but style and swagger? That’s eternal.

