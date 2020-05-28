This new trailer for Fast & Furious Crossroads shows off awesome cars, cool gadgets and a hoverboat boss fight

Fast cars, furious drivers and people never shutting up about their family. Whoever came up with this formula all those years ago managed to hit the Nitrous Oxide nail on the head with their first whack of a hammer, leading to a surge in car culture cinema that video games have been inspired by for the last two decades.

You don’t need to look too far to see evidence of this: EA’s Need for Speed series has been functioning as a mockbuster attempt to copy the story and style of the Fast ‘n Furious for several games already, with a handful of them actually being kind of good. Remember when Underground and Most Wanted nailed that outlaw sensation of making a car scream as you drifted through the bends?

Heck, even Vin Diesel himself got in on the action, with his feature role in the Wheelman game being…not wheely good. Ha! So where has the Fast & Furious franchise been while numerous racing games have taken its slice of midnight runs and bombastic drag races for a spin? Strangely quiet! A 2006 game on the PlayStation 2 Fast 2 Furious didn’t set the world on fire, while 2013’s Fast & Furious: Showdown was a car crash in the making.

Seven years later (and with a quick cameo in Forza Horizon 2), Dominic Toretto and pals are ready to live their life a quarter of a mile at a time, or roughly 402 meters according to Queen’s English. Here’s the trailer for Fast & Furious Crossroads, which comes with the new release date of August 7:

That looks…entirely okay. Developer Slightly Mad Studios has a pedigree in racing games, so it’s not as if they don’t know what they’re doing, and translating the more hyper-kinetic attitude of the current era of Fast & Furious films is a challenge for even the mightiest of studios to undertake. It looks authentic enough, with cheesy dialogue being spouted by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they reprise their respective roles of Dom, Letty, and Roman.

I’m not blown away by it, but I am intrigued and I do want to hear more of the “unprecedented three-way multiplayer mode” that Slightly Mad Studios has mentioned. Cars, explosions and gadgets. It’ll be interesting to see if this game has enough fuel in its tank when it races toward PC, PS4, and Xbox One in August.

