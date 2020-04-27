This year’s big WRASSLIN’ game is WWE Battlegrounds

This year’s WWE game has pretty much been counted out from the ring after a No Holds Barred handicap match with…the event has resulted in development on that annual slice of wrasslin’ entertainment being hit with a steel chair of not happenin’ pal. Long story short, there is no WWE 2K game this year, much to the relief of anyone who isn’t hungry for a slice of that pie after WWE 2K20 rocked up and launched a thousand memes.

That doesn’t mean that there won’t be any wrestling action this year though! Fresh from IGN, here’s your first look at WWE Battlegrounds:

Described as a “new WWE arcade-style brawler”, WWE Battlegrounds is currently being developed by NBA 2K Playgrounds studio Saber Interactive. It looks…passable, although my dream of a proper WWE All Stars remake is likely to never come true. As for WWE’s next mainline entry in the 2K series? We are applying what we’ve learned to the next WWE 2K simulation with a renewed focus on quality and fun,” 2K said in a press release.

We are applying what we’ve learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun. As part of that commitment, we are extending the production timeline and will not be releasing a WWE 2K simulation game in 2020 (T2 fiscal year 2021). We want to ensure the development team at Visual Concepts can create a great game that will entertain grizzled WWE 2K veterans, as well as newcomers who want to climb through the ropes and step into the ring for the very first time. We’ve recruited Patrick Gilmore to serve as our new Executive Producer and lead these efforts at Visual Concepts. Patrick has over 25 years of experience in video games, reaching all the way back to Disney’s Aladdin on Sega Genesis, and including franchises like Killer Instinct, Medal of Honour, and, most recently, Amazon’s New World. He will be overseeing WWE 2K development, and you’ll be hearing more from him and the team in the months to come.

Just hire Yukes back and everything will be alright. 2K says that in order to keep the overall quality better on WWE 2K22, gaming veteran Patrick Gilmore has been hired as an executive producer for the next iteration of Vinny Mac’s house of chest slaps. That and WWE 2K19 which is markedly better alternative to WWE 2K20 in every way possible, will keep the server lights on for the foreseeable future.

