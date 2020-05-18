Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be missing these five classic tracks when it launches

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater may have brought skateboarding to the masses in a fashion that didn’t result in a tsunami of twisted ankles, flattened faces and missing testicles after a rail grind attempt gone tragically awry, but it’s a series that also lifted the lid on some of the greatest punk rock bands and tracks of all time.

There’s a certain joy and charm to those beautifully curated singles, music which defined not only the late 1990s and early 2000s, but also Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater to a large degree. Popping a heelflip to the onslaught of Papa Roach’s heavy guitar licks via Blood Brothers, cruising around Los Angeles to the sounds of Millencolin and frantically trying to clock a run while Powerman 5000 played made for an iconic experience.

With the new new remaster of the first two Tony Hawk games coming in September, there’s a chance to revisit one of the greatest mixtapes of all time as well. Developer Vicarious Visions mentioned last week that most of the soundtrack would be present, save for a handful of songs. Which songs and how many? Five, according to Kotaku. Here’s the list of what’s not making the cut:

Cyco Vision by Suicidal Tendencies

Committed by Unsane

Bring the Noise by Anthrax & Public Enemy

B-Boy Document ‘99 by The High & Mighty

Out With The Old by Old Alley Life

The good news is, provided that you happen to have a Spotify account, you’ll still have plenty of options. While there is an official collection from Activision and Vicarious Visions available right now, fans have been curating the Tony Hawk experience in audio form for many a year already. Here’s one such fan effort. Beyond that, here’s a reminder of the official playlist for the remaster:

Police Truck by The Dead Kennedys

Superman by Goldfinger

Jerry was a Race Car Driver by Primus

New Girl by the Suicide Machines

Here and Now by The Ernies

Euro-Barge by the Vandals

Blood Brothers by Papa Roach

Pin the tail on the donkey by Naughty BY Nature

Guerrilla Radio by Rage Against the Machine

You by Bad Religion

When Worlds Collide by Powerman 5000

No Cigar by Millencolin

Cyclone by Dub Pistols

May 16 by Lagwagon

Subculture by Dieselboy + Kaos VP

Heavy Metal Winner by Consumed

Evil Eye by Fu Manchu

Five Lessons Learned by Swingin’ Utters

Vilified by Even Rude

Screamer by Speedealer

Licensing issues can be a bastard. Even with a few classics missing from the collection, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 still looks set to feature a soundtrack that you’ll remember fondly. And also remind you that you’re old as heck, man.

