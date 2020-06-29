Twitch has banned controversial streamer Dr Disrespect

And this time, it may be for good.

No stranger to controversy, Dr Disrespect’s (Or Guy Beahm to his mom and dad) run on uber streaming platform Twitch has resulted in the polarising personality landing in hot water before. Having made his exposure bread and butter on Twitch, Dr Disrespect found himself on the receiving end of a temporary ban last year when he decided to stream from inside the E3 toilets within the Los Angeles Convention Center, earning a slap on the wrist that for other streamers, would have been a full amputation if they’d been busted pulling a stunt like that.

Dr Disrespect’s latest ban however, may just be the most devastating one yet for the streamer. According to esports reporter Rod Breslau and Polygon, Twitch wouldn’t explain why Beahm had been penalised with the harshest penalty that the site has to offer, but that the ban would see him gone for good. Or at least until he starts a new channel under the pseudonym of MD Disdain.

According to Breslau, Beahm’s ban comes not from Twitch’s notoriously heavy-handed DMCA approach, but the exact reason hasn’t been made clear yet although Breslau said that “due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject,” he wouldn’t divulge any other info from his sources. . “As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community,” Twitch said to Polygon.

As for those supporters who have been bankrolling Beahm’s streaming career with subs, Twitch will refund them. On the plus side, at least those people can go give Critical Hit’s favourite hairy-kneed streamer some subscription love.

