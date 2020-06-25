Twitch Prime July 2020 – Turok, GRIP and more free SNK games sounds just prime

A new month is almost here, and on the verge of America’s birthday, Twitch has a whole bunch of free games on the way. Provided that you’re signed up for Amazon Prime that is, so that you can reap the benefits of a Twitch Prime account. Next month’s offerings are a mixture of classic first-person action, tight racing and some stealthy action. Here’s the full list of what will be unlocked from July 1:
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Dear Esther
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- KUNAI
- Dark Devotion
But wait, there’s more! Twitch will also continue its partnership with SNK, which has already resulted in the following games being free: Art of Fighting 2, Blazing Star, Fatal Fury Special, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2002, Pulstar and Samurai Shodown II. Aside from games, there’ll also be plenty of free loot to be had within existing games in your library. Here’s the full schedule for that as well!
- July 3 – Mafia City – Drop 8 of 8
- July 6 – Words With Friends 2 – Drop 6 of 6
- July 7 – Black Desert Mobile – Drop 2 of 6
- July 7 – The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross – Drop 6 of 7
- July 9 – Yahtzee with Buddies – Drop 1 of 9
- July 13 – Apex Legends – Drop 7 of 12
- July 13 – Big Farm – Drop 3 of 12
- July 14 – RuneScape – Drop 4 of 4
- July 29 – Legends of Runeterra – Drop 5 of 5
And that’s the list for July. Happy hunting!
