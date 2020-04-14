Ubisoft is making Just Dance Unlimited free for a month

If there’s one thing I’m genuinely missing during this lockdown, it’s a chance to go unwind at gym. The rows of unracked weights (THANKS DAVE YOU DUMBBELL HOG), the people on exercise bicycles browsing Facebook while pedalling air and the smell of some dude masking his horrid stench with the even more repulsive odour of too damn much Axe body spray.

Okay, maybe there are some perks to staying home. The problem though is that I’m fighting in a new battle of the bulge. Unless you were lucky enough to grab Ring Fit Adventure before the Lockdown put the kibosh on plans to courier stuff to your home, you’re going to have to exercise the old-fashioned way: Push-ups, sit-ups and seeing how many cat-curls you can do before the kitty has enough and claws your eyes out.

There is a funkier and more interesting solution on hand though! Ubisoft has announced that you can groove the fat away, provided that you own Just Dance 2020. Ubisoft says that owners can grab a free month of Just Dance Unlimited on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia, shaking your butt to the tune of more than 500 Just Dance songs from past games.

Sounds like a decent way to shed a few calories. And in my case, an embarrassing showcase of my two left feet that no amount of finger guns can distract from.

Last Updated: