WarCraft 3: Reforged players unhappy with the game can now get an instant refund from Blizzard

Last week should have been a glorious fusion of nostalgia and new fans for Blizzard when they opened the gates and launched WarCraft 3: Reforged, but the aftermath of that project’s release has been abysmal if we’re being polite. With the current build of the game suffering from a bevy of issues that makes it a far cry from what was originally promised and being the new default for WarCraft 3, fans have been revolting at how Reforged has soured their memories of the original RTS classic.

Legal action brouhahas were inevitable, with Blizzard quickly realising that if they wanted to save themselves a massive headache then they might as well allow for instant refunds to anyone who slapped down cash for WarCraft 3: Reforged. Those refunds without delays are available now to anyone who feels bitterly disappointed with the final product, with Blizzard also responding to the recent uproar.

“We’ve been following the discussions the past couple days and want to thank you for your feedback as well as your support. First off, we want to say we’re sorry to those of you who didn’t have the experience you wanted, and we’d like to share our plans for what’s coming next,” Blizzard said in a statement on their site.

There were a few hours during launch day where we experienced server-load issues that impacted players’ ability to jump right in, but we were able to resolve those later in the day. Separate from that, we’ve seen community feedback about different aspects of Reforged that we wanted to take some time to address. Before we go on: the team is excited that Warcraft III: Reforged is finally upon us and we’re fully committed to supporting the game for a long time to come. The next few patches and updates we’ll discuss below are just part of our ongoing plans. This game is an integral part of the Blizzard DNA, with a team that loves Warcraft III, and we’re looking forward to pouring our hearts into Reforged and the Warcraft III community for the long term. One of the concerns with Reforged that we’ve seen are the visuals when selecting Classic Mode. We’ve identified the bug causing the colors and shading to look different from the original Warcraft III, and we’re testing a fix that will be incorporated in a larger patch addressing this issue and others. We expect to release that late this week. The patch will also address many other known issues, such as fixing some portrait animations and audio bugs, implementing some UI fixes, and more. Please keep an eye out for the patch notes for a detailed list of all the bug fixes.

You can read the rest of the letter in the link above, but the gist of it is that Blizzard is well aware of how badly they’ve screwed the pooch with WarCraft 3: Reforged and how they’re promising to make things right for anyone who sticks around and has a little faith in them. It’s still a shocker of note to see just how bad the overall game is currently, especially when it comes from a company whose name is usually synonymous with absolute quality. Hopefully Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 can restore some of that classic shine back to their brand.

