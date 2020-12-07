Watch a Santa Stan beg for a PS5 in this hilarious SNL sketch

Tis’ the season, in which people all over the world attempt to buy the love of their family with the most expensive of gifts. When you think about it, the whole process of buying gifts for Xmas is nothing short of mad unless you’re rich. You’re dropping a massive chunk of coin once a year, leaving yourself near the point of bankruptcy all so that you can receive in return something that you probably don’t want.

Anyway, if you’ve got a child/man-child in the house then they probably want the hottest item of this merrily maniacal season: A PlayStation 5 console. Good luck though! Besides the fact that it has been sold out, procuring a PS5 when it’s in stock this year involves dealing with armies of bots, filthy scalpers, and preparing your elbows for a bloody war at the few stores that will sell you a console in person.

What’s a fan to do? Why go full Stan and write to Santa of course:

Sorry for the lack of YouTube, but there’s nothing I hate more than “The uploader has not made this video available in your country”. If only there was some vast world-spanning information highway service wherein content could be streamed to other devices without the need to show a passport at each border. IF ONLY.

For those of you unaware or born after 2003, the video above is a parody of Eminem’s “Stan,” and goes the whole ten yards by including a fake Dido, the infamous letter-writing rant from the video, and Jason Bateman in Santa drag. And Elton John, because why not.

It's all Stu, played by Pete Davidson, wants from Santa, played by guest star Jason Bateman. He just wants to play Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

