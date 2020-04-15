What’s your video game junk food in these uncertain COVID-19 times?

These are…weird times we’re living in, isn’t it? Right now I’m currently staring at the geese who have established their dominion over my local stretch of tarmac, their honking resonating throughout a quiet suburb as a declaration of war against the local bastard Hadedas. My dad is miserable because he can’t watch more recent examples of UFC fighters using face to fist techniques, all other sport has been cancelled and you can’t even drink the Coronavirus into oblivion.

Welcome to video game Valhalla then! For anyone cooped up inside, now is the best time ever to tackle your backlog. Those games which have been gathering digital dust in your Steam library, Xbox Game Pass subscription or your PS Plus collection that you were totally going to play as soon as you’d mastered not dying in Dark Souls.

The thing is, for all the options I have on my plate at any given time, I’m more content to dig deeper into a favourite game. For me, that’s Borderlands 3 currently. I’ve racked up a fair number of hours inside of that superb sequel since it released last year, but the majority of those binge sessions came from a single playthrough with Moze the Gunner.

She’s a fantastic force of mechanised nature when she climbs into her Iron Bear, her propensity for Vladof firearms makes here a bullet-spitting machine and provided that you’re willing to trade health for might then you’ll find that she brings plenty of firepower to the party. And yet, I feel like I’ve been doing Borderlands 3 a disservice by only relying on her. On the weekend, I finally dusted off the level 7 build of Zane the Operative and holy crap it’s amazing just how different he is to get the hang of.

A hitman kitted out with all the Hyperion tech that money can buy, Zane has an entire trio of skills that make him a battlefield force to be reckoned with. He can pop a shield when cornered or unleash a drone with impressive assault and battery life to thin the bandit hordes, but it’s his Digi-Clone power that I’ve been relying on to win plenty of fights. I’ve pretty much maxed out that skill tree, to create a handsome Irish hologram that can be used as an instant teleportation weapon of mass destruction while exploiting the power of various guns that it clones.

Marvellous stuff, which probably explains how I went from level 7 to level 39 in one massive weekend session. Now that’s the kind of gaming junk food I can happily shovel into my mouth, and I’ve yet to even try a new playthrough with the other two characters in Borderlands 3. There’s something special about a video game which can command so many hours of your time.

What are you playing though? Which video game have you dipped back into, like a big chip in a delicious sauce? Sound off below with your recommendations for video game junk food.

Last Updated: