Why More Gamers Are Vaping

Vaping has become a part of gaming subculture, and it seems that more gamers are vaping than ever before. Gaming and vaping seem to be becoming partners, and we will tell you why below…

You Don’t have to Take a Break

When you vape, you don’t have to feel compelled to step outside to do it, says Vape619.com. The odor doesn’t linger like it does with smoking, and you don’t have to worry about secondhand smoke. You are more in control of your time for your smoking session, and therefore your gaming session as well.

More Comfortable

You can get your nicotine dose when you want with vaping. Since it can be done indoors while you are playing a game, you don’t have to bother with picking a special place to vape. It can be done anywhere, and you can still hold your controller while you vape. You don’t have to worry about ashes on your clothes or controller either.

Enjoyment

Many people enjoy vaping while they game, taking pleasurable puffs as they stop to relax between rounds and levels. They take advantage of the short breaks to do a couple short puffs and then continue on. There is no need for a distracting break, so the habit is more pleasurable and more enjoyable.

A Social Habit

Vaping is naturally social, as you can talk to your fellow gamers face to face as you vape. The benefits of chatting with fellow gamers is widely known (more details). They don’t have to deal with secondhand smoke and the unpleasant smell of tobacco smoke, since vaping releases water vapor and often smells pleasant. That makes it much easier to be social, and gaming is a social activity. Whether you are playing cooperatively or competitively, vaping makes for better gaming sessions than traditional cigarettes.

Widely Accepted

Vaping and gaming go together these days. Some people might not think that either habit has any value to it, and that kind of mindset can bring gamers and vapers to come together. They can both feel like social outcasts from people who are not like them, but they feel a sense of comradery from each other.

Most gamers seem to accept vaping for what it is, and most vapers are either gamers themselves or are widely accepting of gaming as a harmless pastime.

No Pausing, No Problem

Since online games can’t be paused (see why here), it makes sense to vape rather than smoke. You won’t have to pause your game to enjoy a puff. You don’t need to strike a match or flick a lighter. You just put the vape to your lips and take your puffs. That keeps hands free from holding the controller and allows you to play online games freely.

Zero Nicotine

There are lots of vaping options that contain no nicotine, making it a safer habit than smoking.

Closing Thoughts

Does it make sense now why vaping and gaming are so closely intertwined, and why they go together so well? We hope this article has shed some light on the topic for you.

