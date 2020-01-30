Would you kindly look at what games are coming to PS Plus in February?

In an age where the carrot on the stick proposition of having a monthly console sub in exchange for free games is looking increasingly less valuable in the face of services such as Xbox Game Pass, February’s PlayStation Plus games are a surprisingly good bag of tricks to dip into. Here’s a quick breakdown of what your subscription gets you in the month of love:

Bioshock: The Collection

From the undersea city of Rapture to the airborne metropolis of Columbia, BioShock: The Collection takes players on monumental journeys through awe-inspiring, deceptively dangerous places that are simply unforgettable. BioShock: The Collection features all three games in this award-winning series – BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite – remastered in 1080p, including all single-player add-on content.

The Sims 4

The Sims is celebrating its 20th birthday this February, and you’re invited to join the party! Now’s your chance to play with life in The Sims 4, where you can unleash your imagination and create Sims in a unique world that’s an expression of you.

Firewall: Zero Hour

Become a hired contractor and expertly seize – or protect – sensitive information from opposing teams in Firewall Zero Hour, a 4v4 tactical shooter developed exclusively for PS VR. Dive straight into these intense multiplayer battles when Firewall Zero Hour’s new season – Operation: Black Dawn – also begins February 4, featuring a new map (Oil Rig) available for all players and other free content!

I can honestly say that you should not sleep on Bioshock: The Collection. While we’re pretty much all of the same mind in the office that Bioshock 2’s Minerva’s Den is the best of the bunch, the DLC episodes for Bioshock Infinite are benchmarks in storytelling and wrapping up a saga with pure satisfaction. Damn good stuff. Also, top tip if you do decide to grab The Sims 4: Create a Sim with maximum introversion and artistic skill, build a basement with all the basic living requirements necessary to ensure a hygienic lifestyle and then Oldboy that sucker inside by paving over the entrance.

You’ve now got a goblin who’ll happily crack out masterpiece artworks that you can sell for a tidy sum and use to keep the rest of your neighbourhood in good condition as you play god with their very lives. EASY.

