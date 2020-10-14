WoW: Shadowlands pre-patch is now live, adds loads of content including a reworked level-up system

In the middle of a game of Hearthstone last night, the friend I was playing with casually said, “Oh, Shadowlands pre-patch is live. This is a good week”. Now, I have no frame of reference for how good this news actually is but if I take him by his word, then World of Warcraft players are probably stoked that Shadowlands is drawing ever closer and that a new chapter in the saga of The Lich King is nearly upon them. So knowing that the pre-patch was live, I went to go take a look at what it all included, just so I could save you WoW players some time and the effort of looking up all the changes and additions yourself.

The biggest change comes in the way players will level new characters as the level cap has been dropped from 120 to 60 for new characters, meaning that the time to grind them up to max level has dropped significantly. You’ll also be able to level up in an entirely new zone, Exile’s Reach, so you want to have to grind through all those drab, familiar environments we’re all so tired of at this point. According to PC Gamer, Exile’s Reach does a much better job of introducing new players into the current World of Warcraft loop, so newer players will be able to enjoy their more tailored introduction and veterans will at least have something new to look at.

Once you’ve reach level 10, you can run off and complete Battle for Azeroth, the game’s latest expansion. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy and you’ve already played the game before, you can choose to rather do one of the older expansions which, from the sound of things, most WoW players would prefer.

You’ll also no doubt notice the hordes of undead running around the world, which serves as a cool nod to the Wrath of the lich King expansion many years ago. You can earn some cool loot and limited-time rewards by slaying these undead nuisances or even becoming one yourself! How long this event is running is yet to be seen but given how Shadowlands was delayed from its original 26 October launch to the general time frame of “later this year”, I have to assume all those zombies will either disappear or grow even stronger when the expansion finally drops.

