WWE 2K Battlegrounds–Here’s a look at all the game modes on offer according to Uncle Paul Heyman

I just checked outside quick. Business is booming, constant vigilance by an educated public has defeated a global pandemic within mere weeks and I’m actually excited to play a WWE video game this year. Yup, looks like I’m on Earth-2 again. Wait what do you mean there are no donuts in this dimension? Testicles to this parallel reality, I’m out of here!

Thanks to the unprecedented awfulness of WWE 2K20 actually resulting in a publisher saying ‘Hey maybe we should make a good game for once’ and developer Visual Concepts being given some extra time to get the next game right, this year’s landscape is devoid of a traditional WWE 2K experience. What there is instead, is a simpler and more cartoonish experience whipped up by Saber Interactive.

Called WWE 2K Battlegrounds, the next game based on Vinny Mac’s house of chest slaps is pretty much the closest that I’ll come to finally getting a WWE All Stars sequel. I’ll take it, dammit. So what’s on offer? According to Paul Heyman, who I’ll refer to as Uncle Paulie as he reads from a bedtime storybook in the trailer below, your traditional wrasslin’ experience will be present, along with a new mode that sounds like the bastard child of PUBG and the Royal Rumble:

Campaign Mode

Throw down in this single-player story mode told through a comic art style as you add to your stable of WWE Superstars to overcome the next challenge. Team up with Paul Heyman and Stone Cold Steve Austin as you travel the globe in search of new Superstars for an all-new WWE brand. Play as one of the seven newly created Superstars, such as Bolo Reynolds and Jessica Johnson, as you travel across several regions battling WWE Superstars, achieving campaign goals and unlocking various WWE Superstars, power-ups and items;

Exhibition Mode

Brawl with your friends or family, with up to four-player action online or on the couch in your favorite match types, including:

One-on-One;

Tag Team;

Triple Threat;

Fatal Four Way;

Steel Cage Match;

Royal Rumble;

King of The Battleground Mode

Battle to become the Last Man (or Woman) Standing as you and up to seven other online players burn it down and try to toss one another out of the ring! The longer you stay in the arena, the higher your score climbs. The second you send someone flying, another Superstar waiting outside the ring enters the fray;

Online Tournament Mode

Take the action online for rewards in a variety of time-limited tournaments featuring a wide range of win conditions. Keep an eye out… you never know when a new Battlegrounds tournament might be kicking off;

Battleground Challenge Mode

Brawl from the bottom all the way to the top! Create your own WWE Superstar and overcome all the odds stacked against you.

Thanks Uncle Paulie! Please don’t tell the walking Konami Code of invincibility where I live! WWE 2K Battlegrounds arrives on September 18, for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

Last Updated: