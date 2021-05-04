Xbox FPS Boost expands to 97 games like Alien Isolation and Fallout 76

At the risk of having a mob of Sony fanboys assemble on a front lawn to demand my head, I’m going to be honest here: The Xbox Series X is currently my favourite console. There’s no denying that it’s more of the same stuff from the previous generation, but when that stuff has been polished, improved, and tweaked? The end result is a console system that simply works from day one.

Microsoft hasn’t been resting on its laurels either, as the Xbox Series X|S eco-system has added a number of new feaatures since launch. In addition to the delightful auto HDR that makes games look hotter than the sun setting over a winning hand of high stakes Blackjack, FPS boost has been phenomenal stuff.

Essentially doubling the frame-rate of any game provided that it doesn’t interfere with its artistic vision, the initial list of games was small to begin with but has now ballooned in size. Platform spokesman and terrific photo-bomber (true story!) Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb announced that FPS Boost had been extended to a number of other games, which includes Hollow Knight, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Far Cry 5, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

“While not applicable to all games, these new techniques can push game engines to render more quickly for a buttery smooth experience beyond what the original game might have delivered due to the limitations of the hardware at the time,” Hyrb’s blog post read of the minor caveats in FPS Boost.

In some instances, because there are higher graphics requirements to enable FPS Boost technology, we’ve had to reduce a game’s resolution to ensure it both runs smoothly and plays great.

In case you’re wondering, here’s the full list of games, most of which will hit a minimum of 60Hz while a large chunk will be capable of reaching 120Hz. Provided that you have the right TV for the job, which can handle HDMI 2.1 that is.

Xbox FPS Boost Games

Alien Isolation

Anthem

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield V

Beholder Complete Edition

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

DiRT 4

Dishonored – Definitive Edition

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dungeon Defenders II

Dying Light

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

Gears of War 4

Golf with your Friends

Halo Wars 2

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Hyperscape

Island Saver

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens

LEGO The Hobbit

LEGO The Incredibles

LEGO Worlds

Life is Strange

Life is Strange 2

Lords of the Fallen

Mad Max

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Monster Energy Supercross 3

MotoGP 20

Moving Out

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Overcooked! 2

Paladins

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Prey

Realm Royale

ReCore

Sea of Solitude

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Shadow Warrior 2

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition

Sniper Elite 4

STAR WARS Battlefront

STAR WARS Battlefront II

Steep

Super Lucky’s Tale

SUPERHOT

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Evil Within 2 (PsychoBreak 2 in Japan)

The Gardens Between

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The LEGO Movie Videogame

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Two Point Hospital

UFC 4

Unravel 2

Unruly Heroes

Untitled Goose Game

Wasteland 3

Watch Dogs 2

Watch_Dogs

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Last Updated: