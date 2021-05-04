Xbox FPS Boost expands to 97 games like Alien Isolation and Fallout 76

At the risk of having a mob of Sony fanboys assemble on a front lawn to demand my head, I’m going to be honest here: The Xbox Series X is currently my favourite console. There’s no denying that it’s more of the same stuff from the previous generation, but when that stuff has been polished, improved, and tweaked? The end result is a console system that simply works from day one.
Microsoft hasn’t been resting on its laurels either, as the Xbox Series X|S eco-system has added a number of new feaatures since launch. In addition to the delightful auto HDR that makes games look hotter than the sun setting over a winning hand of high stakes Blackjack, FPS boost has been phenomenal stuff.
Essentially doubling the frame-rate of any game provided that it doesn’t interfere with its artistic vision, the initial list of games was small to begin with but has now ballooned in size. Platform spokesman and terrific photo-bomber (true story!) Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb announced that FPS Boost had been extended to a number of other games, which includes Hollow Knight, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Far Cry 5, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
“While not applicable to all games, these new techniques can push game engines to render more quickly for a buttery smooth experience beyond what the original game might have delivered due to the limitations of the hardware at the time,” Hyrb’s blog post read of the minor caveats in FPS Boost.
In some instances, because there are higher graphics requirements to enable FPS Boost technology, we’ve had to reduce a game’s resolution to ensure it both runs smoothly and plays great.
In case you’re wondering, here’s the full list of games, most of which will hit a minimum of 60Hz while a large chunk will be capable of reaching 120Hz. Provided that you have the right TV for the job, which can handle HDMI 2.1 that is.
Xbox FPS Boost Games
- Alien Isolation
- Anthem
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield V
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided
- DiRT 4
- Dishonored – Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Dying Light
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Gears of War 4
- Golf with your Friends
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Hyperscape
- Island Saver
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel Superheroes
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens
- LEGO The Hobbit
- LEGO The Incredibles
- LEGO Worlds
- Life is Strange
- Life is Strange 2
- Lords of the Fallen
- Mad Max
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Monster Energy Supercross 3
- MotoGP 20
- Moving Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Overcooked! 2
- Paladins
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Realm Royale
- ReCore
- Sea of Solitude
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- STAR WARS Battlefront
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Steep
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- SUPERHOT
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Evil Within 2 (PsychoBreak 2 in Japan)
- The Gardens Between
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Two Point Hospital
- UFC 4
- Unravel 2
- Unruly Heroes
- Untitled Goose Game
- Wasteland 3
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch_Dogs
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Last Updated: May 4, 2021