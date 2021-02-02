Xbox Game Pass is adding Final Fantasy 12, Project Winter, and Jurassic World Evolution in February

Got an Xbox Game Pass subscription that’s up to date? Then good news! Here’s what’s being added to the service in February. And also what you’re going to be saying goodbye to. Arrivederci games I never had the time to play, I hardly knew you! Ghost of a Tale, Project Winter, and The Falconeer will be released on February 4, which isn’t a bad selection at all!

Ghost of a Tale is a cool RPG where you take the role of the minstrel Tilo, as you explore a medieval animal kingdom using stealth and disguises. That one will be out on Game Pass for PC, while Project Winter will arrive on Android, console, and PC. An eight-player game that focuses on “social deception and survival,” teamwork is the key to victory here.

The Falconeer will also be out on Android, PC, and console, and while it is gorgeous game with visuals that’ll make you really glad that you invested in a top-notch display, its overall gameplay does leave a lot to be desired. Moving on, Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age will arrive on console and PC on February 11. I have no opinion of it because it’s the one Final Fantasy single-player game I’ve never experienced, but chances are it won’t be as good as my high school sweetheart Final Fantasy 8. Still, I’m willing to give it a go because I genuinely have no frame of reference for the game.

Jurassic World Evolution and Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones will also be out on the same day for Android and console, while Wolfenstein: Youngblood will only pop up on Android. As for what’s leaving Game Pass? Say a tearful farewell to De Blob (Console), Ninja Gaiden 2 (Console), and World of Horror (PC) on February 15, and sayonara to Johnson in Shadows of the Damned (EA Play/Console) on February 16.

Last Updated: