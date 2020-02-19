Xbox Game Pass is getting Kingdom Hearts 3, Yakuza 0 and Two Point Hospital soon

This may be the most first-world complaint I’ve ever made, but there’s no denying it: There just aren’t enough hours in the day to experience everything that Xbox Game Pass has to offer. Team Green’s successful subscription service may have started out with an entirely okay library, but the current crop on offer is astonishing stuff especially if you’re looking to play catch-up with some of the biggest hits of this generation.

Said library is about to expand once again with more new games arriving “soon”, hot on the heels of Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Good news on this front as well, as it’s not just console owners but PC gamers who’ll be getting some digital love thrown their way. First off, here’s what you can expect on Xbox One consoles soonish:

Xbox One

Yakuza 0

Kingdom Hearts 3

Ninja Gaiden 2

Wasteland Remastered

Two Point Hospital

Jackbox Party Pack 3

PC owners can make some space on their hard drives for the following games:

Yakuza 0

Wasteland Remastered

Reigns: Game Of Thrones

Two Point Hospital

Indivisible

Honestly, I’m just excited to FINALLY play Yakuza 0. I did have plans to get my hands on that game, but our review copy wound up with a certain jerkass whose name shall not be mentioned (It rhymes with Smellessandro) and was forever lost at his place. What a jerk. I’m totally shaking my fist in indignant rage right now.

The rest of the selection isn’t too bad either, with Kingdom Hearts 3 easily being the biggest name on the Xbox list as it arrives just over a year after it originally launched. It’ll probably be best to play it after you’ve tried out the previous games, which just so happen to have popped up on Xbox today in the most complete package possible: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue.

I promise I’m not making these titles up. So which games will you be casting your gaze towards later on this year?

Last Updated: