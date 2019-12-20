Xbox Games With Gold for January 2020 include crimefighting bats, dangerous goblins and iron fists

Tis the season! Some might say that it’s the season to be merry, reflect on the year that was and treasure your loved ones. Pffftt, yeah right. It’s the season to fight crime, punch criminals right in their stupid crime faces with anti-crime knuckles and run around at night dressed in leeeeeeeaaaaaaather. While there have been plenty of games to do just that with a certain caped crusader, Telltale’s take on Batman is easily the best of the lot if we’re talking pure narrative here.

Good thing too, because the Xbox Games with Gold January 2020 lineup has been revealed and it just so happens to include a certain billionaire with parental abandonment issues venting his frustrations out on those who have it coming. It’ll be one of four games that you can grab in the first month of 2020, which also includes a few other bangers:

Styx: Shards of Darkness (Xbox One) – Available January 1 – 31

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Xbox One) – Available January 16 – February 15

Tekken 6 (Xbox 360) – Available January 1 – 15

Lego Star Wars 2 (Xbox 360) – Available January 16 – 31

Not a bad handful of free games to grab, not bad at all. Back to Batman though, which was genuinely a fantastic game. Here’s what a certain devilishly handsome reviewer with a Batman tattoo on his arm had to say about it when it first arrived many moons ago:

Sometimes inconsistent, other times explosive, Telltale has managed to create a Batman who is more than just the sum of his fists and gadgets. A Batman for the 21st century, whose personal pain not only motivates him but also guides as this final episode of this series reaches a satisfying conclusion.

This free slice of Batman also comes hot on the heels of a recent release of the full game, which throws in some noirish filters and other goodies into the pot for a few dollars more Convenient. But totally worth it, with the second season being a tremendously powerful follow-up. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go cry in a corner because with the demise of Telltale it’s probably unlikely that a third Batman season will ever hit the shelves.

