Xbox Series X and Series S preorders: Here’s where you can grab a console tomorrow

The next generation of console gaming, is almost here. While you won’t standing outside your local CAN, clutching a fresh Edgars account card and thanking the gaming gods for six months free payment plans, you will still be able to grab one of Microsoft’s new consoles from a wide variety of retailers. Compared to Sony’s messy handling of PS5 pre-orders, Xbox Series X and Series S purchases seem to be ready for a smoother transaction.

Preorders will go live at 9AM on September 22, and you’ll be able to grab either the 4K monster that is the Xbox Series X for R11,999 or the more modest Series S at the budget friendly price of R6,999. That’s cheaper than a Nintendo Switch at its current prime price, and with Xbox Game Pass attached, you’ll soon be able to dip into a catalogue that’s about to have a whole lot of Bethesda content added to it.

Here’s where you can grab your console:

Good luck, and happy hunting!

Last Updated: