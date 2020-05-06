Yes, you’ll be able to customise your penis in Cyberpunk 2077

Video games are escapist entertainment, worlds in which you can be who you want to be. Feel like being a towering mountain of muscle that swings a chunk of iron into dragons? You can be that warrior? Feel like maximising your own personality traits and playing as a backstabbing deviant who’ll betray his party if the price is right? Look, there’s a reason why the Skyrim community hates me and it has to do with that exact avatar of yours truly sacrificing Lydia to Daedric gods.

With Cyberpunk 2077 on the way, that drive to customise your Night City resident will involve you tinkering with the character select screen to create a persona that you can wield across multiple dialogue branches and action scenes. You’ll also get a chance to customise the most important part of your Cyberpunk character: Their upstairs bits and downstairs gentleman sausage.

That’s according to the ESRB via VG247, who revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 has an M for Mature age rating due to it having Doodle-Dasher, Hootnik and Gluteus Maximus options that you can toggle around with:

The game contains nudity and sexual material: Players can select a gender and customize their character; customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals.

While the urge to create the biggest Lincoln Memorial possible in the game is there, I think I’ll go for something more modest lest I run out of synonyms in my dicktionary with which to describe it with. Other naughty stuff that you’ll be able to do in Cyberpunk 2077 includes sex, nudity and engaging in some business with the world’s oldest profession that wil allow for first-person games of cunning linguistics should you so choose to engage in that.

There’ll be more revealed right before your mom enters your room and is shocked to see what you’re watching, on June 11 when CD Projekt Red hosts a brand new look at Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of the upcoming September 17 release.

