“You better be ready!” First trailer for Marvel’s Loki is here!

Loki is back! The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s second-favourite villain (sorry, Thanos took that throne) may have died in Avengers: Infinity War, but since when has a little thing like death stopped these comic book characters? So thanks to the bungled timey-whimey manipulations of our heroes in Avengers: Endgame, a much younger and less reformed version of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief stepped right out of that scene – with the Tesseract! – and into his own Disney+ series.

And now we have our first look at it thanks to the first trailer debuted during the Disney Investors Day presentation earlier.

Well, it would appear that maybe just jumping through a random cosmic wormhole wasn’t such a good idea! A surprisingly creepy Owen Wilson has Loki in the clutches of the TV, which I’m guessing is some form of time travel enforcement agency.

In fact, there’s a whole of guessing going on as the trailer drops cryptic clues about characters, events, and locations. And I’m super intrigued! Especially since it’s already been confirmed that Loki will somehow tie into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, both productions sharing the same writer in Rick and Morty alum Michael Waldron.

The six-episode Loki series was directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education), and also stars Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sasha Lane. It will debut on Disney+ in May 2021.

