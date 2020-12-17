You can now pay to level up quicker in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The latest trilogy of Assassin’s Creed has been a bit different, hasn’t it? Less worried about stealth, more focused on creating a sprawling adventure with a silly number of synchonisation points, the key difference to the latest series of games has been the inclusion of player agency through the RPG elements within the games.

Do an activity, get a neat little level-up power boost straight out of Dragon Ball Z, and watch your stats climb. For RPG fans, it has been a joy to see your character climb from Viking wannabe to legendary Dreigr in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. That being said, the entire process is a bit of a slow one. After fifty hours in the game, I’d only reached a power level of around 250ish, regularly plugging the two skill points I got with every increase in level into the mysterious stat-point mists to gain a slight edge.

If you’re planning to be invested in Valhalla, that’s fine. But if you’re looking for a speedier path to power, well big surprise! You can now do so for a price. A mere month or so after it launched, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla now has XP boosters up for sale. Spotted by Game Informer, 1000 Helix credits ($10) will get you a permanent 50% increase to acquired XP or you can throw 1500 Helix points ($15) to get the XP boost and a 50% increase to acquired money.

Ubisoft’s reasoning for offering the boosters is that it wants to give players more options for advancing their progression. “Utilities [the item category in the Valhalla store] allow players who lack the time to fully explore the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to be able to acquire the game’s best gear, as well as other items, by accelerating their progress,” the company said to GI in a statement.

For instance, these players can purchase maps that uncover some interesting locations in the world, but would still have to visit and play them to get their rewards.

These boosters will likely earn Ubisoft an entire longship’s worth of silver as well, which for the publisher is a happy side effect on top of Valhalla raking in all the sales during the launch of next-gen consoles. What a strange coincidence. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is still a fantastic game though, especially now that recent patches have smoothed over several crippling bugs within it. Which seems to be a running theme at the end of the 2020 video game year.

