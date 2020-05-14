YOU HAVE 20 SECONDS TO WATCH THE NEW MORTAL KOMBAT 11 AFTERMATH TRAILER AND COMPLY

Mortal Kombat 11 is making a big comeback next week with its After Maths class expansion, a dollop of new story content and three characters arriving at a price point that’s perfect for newcomers (and a bit of a slap in the face for current owners with its hefty add-on price tag but that’s a discussion for another day).

What you’re getting in that package, is the return of fan favourite bruiser Shiva, Fujin in all his airbending glory and the mother-lovin’ Robocop himself. Or Murphy, to his friends. Last week saw a delightful tease of them in action, but today? Here’s a brand new trailer that features new gruesome fatalities, ED-209 actually being useful and Robocop employing his signature skill of high velocity castration on poor Baraka. YOU HAVE 20 SECONDS TO WATCH THIS TRAILER AND COMPLY.

15 SECONDS.

WHY WAS ED-209 DESIGNED TO GROWL?

10 SECONDS.

5 SECONDS.

MY THREATS ARE IDLE.

In addition to that, NetherRealm Studios dropped a few more details on how the new trio of characters will handle inside of Mortal Kombat 11:

Fujin

Fujin is the God of Wind and serves the Elder Gods alongside his brother, Raiden, as a Protector of Earthrealm. First playable in Mortal Kombat 4, he’s adept at inspiring goodness and heroism to conquer the forces of hatred and tyranny and fights to ensure Earthrealm’s bright future. The immortal Fujin uses his sword and crossbow in combat and unleashes his powers as a God through a variety of wind-manipulating attacks to control his weapons, his movements and even his adversaries.

Sheeva

Sheeva is the four-armed, half-human, half-dragon queen of Outworld’s ancient Shokan race. First playable in Mortal Kombat 3, the powerful Shokan warrior leads her people in the quest to attain their rightful place as partners in Outworld’s rule. The male Shokan once scoffed when Sheeva entered the contest to become their next leader, but after a resounding victory, she proved herself to be superior and was crowned the first queen of the Shokan.

The heavy hitting, master brawler employs her grappling fighting style to take down enemies and uses her faithful shield and unblockable teleport stomp to strike fear into the hearts of anyone who might oppose her.

RoboCop

RoboCop, formerly known as Alex Murphy, was a dutiful police officer who was brutally executed by a local gang. Brought back to life through OCP technology, Murphy was transformed into RoboCop, a highly advanced cybernetic police officer designed to uphold the law and protect the innocent. Now making his debut in the Mortal Kombat franchise, RoboCop has received a few upgrades and enters into battles equipped with a deadly arsenal of weapons, including his Auto 9 pistol.

He also employs a flamethrower, riot shield and shoulder cannon that he can load with various types of ammunition to apprehend any Kombatants who stand in his way. RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the original “RoboCop” (1987) film and “RoboCop 2” (1990) sequel.

