Your PC needs to be this high to fly in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Some people get creeped out by Resident Evil. Others break into a cold sweat at the mere mention of Until Dawn. And then there’s me, locked up i my room where Flight Simulator can’t possibly hurt me. The greatest horror game franchise in history (according to me and my crippling phobia of flying) is making a return in 2020, and it looks as delightfully gorgeous as it does terrifying.

Microsoft’s premier tool for teaching you how to fly and not scream when you realise that you’re currently travelling at a dangerous height above the planet in a claustrophobic tin can held together by nuts, bolts and a prayer has plenty going for it, including real-time air traffic and over 37 000 airports from around the world that you can visit. That’s a lot of hubs to buy overpriced alcohol and massive Toblerone chocolates at.

You’d think that a hefty PC rig would be required to play the game. And you’d be right! Especially if you’re looking to try it out at its mondo-ultra best. For those of you who can handle a few visual downgrades? The requirements aren’t that bad. Here’s the full list of what your PC cockpit needs:

Microsoft Flight Simulator minimum specs

CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460

Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460 GPU: Radeon RX 570 / NVIDIA GTX 770

VRAM: 2GB

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 5 Mbps

Microsoft Flight Simulator recommended specs

CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400

Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400 GPU: Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 20 Mbps

Microsoft Flight Simulator ideal specs

CPU: Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X / Intel i7-9800X

Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X / Intel i7-9800X GPU: Radeon VII / Nvidia RTX 2080

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 32GB

HDD: 150GB (SSD recommended)

Bandwidth: 50 Mbps

There’s no proper release date yet for the biggest horror game of 2020, but it’ll be this year after having an extensive alpha period of testing. Eventually. Someone please hold me and tell me that everything is going to be okay once we’re in the virtual air.

