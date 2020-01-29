Zombie Army 4: Dead War post-launch content includes extra missions, weapons and a whole lot more

Like most games these days, Zombie Army 4: Dead War is looking to spread some post-launch DLC your way when it kicks off next month, adding a season pass to Hitler’s Hordes of the damned and extending your tour of duty across Europe as you battle everything from expendable ankle-biters to haunted tanks.

Rebellion is planning something big for the game, as the first batch of DLC will be part of a first season of content that’ll keep players invested in thinning out the ranks of the undead. Here’s a trailer for it:

And here’s a quick summary of what you can expect in case your boss is totes uncool and won’t let you watch video game trailers at work.He sucks and yeah you read me Mr Jenkins I wrote this entire article just to call you a poo-poo head. What you going to do? Fire the person who loaded this website on their work computer? You don’t have the guts pal. Anyway, while Paul cleans out his desk here’s the list to read through:

3 new campaign missions

4 character packs, featuring playable characters to use in any mode

9 weapon bundles including new weapons, charms, skins and more

5 weapon skins to customize your arsenal with

4 character outfit bundles, featuring new outfits and hats!

In addition to that, Rebellion says that players can also expect new Horde Mode maps for gratis, with even more details coming later in the year. Zombie Army 4: Dead War rises from the grave on February 4 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

