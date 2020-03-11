Zombie Army 4 – There’s still plenty of undead to shoot according to the season one roadmap

Zombie Army 4 may just be one of my favourite games of 2020 so far. It’s not the most original game on the market, but what it does within its genre it does oh so well. You could say that it definitely has the reich stuff. Right now, developer Rebellion is looking to keep the zombie-slaying action alive and trucking along for the long run as the first of three story DLC episodes released this week. Called Terror Lab, it tasks you with finding a cure to the zombie epidemic by injecting as much lead as possible into the recently deceased. And definitely with not resisting the urge to pet an adorable flesh-hungry pooch.

So what lies beyond the Terror Lab content? Plenty! According to Rebellion, there’ll be new characters, weapon bundles, weapon skins and character outfits in addition to two more episodes of the Hell Cult mini-campaign. Here’s a fancy-pants roadmap image to peruse below, with text for good measure:

March 10 2020

Campaign Mission “Terror Lab”

American Sea Captain

PPSH Submachine Gun Bundle

M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle

Molten Lava Weapon Skins

Classic Boris Outfit

FREE Horde Map “Undead Wood”

April 2020

Campaign Mission “Blood Count”

Renegade Officer

Bloodsoaked Weapon Skins

Gas Mask Headgear Bundle

Mortar Shotgun Bundle

May 2020

Mission Pack #3

Character Pack #3

Character Skins #3

Weapon Pack #8

Weapon Pack #9

Weapon Skins #4

Summer 2020

New FREE Mode

New FREE Difficulty Level

FREE Horde Map #2

Weapon Pack #10

Weapon Pack #11

Weapon Skins #5

Charms Pack #1

