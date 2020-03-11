Zombie Army 4 – There’s still plenty of undead to shoot according to the season one roadmap

Zombie Army 4 may just be one of my favourite games of 2020 so far. It’s not the most original game on the market, but what it does within its genre it does oh so well. You could say that it definitely has the reich stuff. Right now, developer Rebellion is looking to keep the zombie-slaying action alive and trucking along for the long run as the first of three story DLC episodes released this week. Called Terror Lab, it tasks you with finding a cure to the zombie epidemic by injecting as much lead as possible into the recently deceased. And definitely with not resisting the urge to pet an adorable flesh-hungry pooch.
Rebellion’s blood-curdling shooter is all set to invoke its new three-part campaign, HELL CULT. The first mission, TERROR LAB, launches today. You and your fellow dead-hunters must infiltrate a strange laboratory, tear your way through zombified researchers, and solve the mystery of why the dead continue to rise…
So what lies beyond the Terror Lab content? Plenty! According to Rebellion, there’ll be new characters, weapon bundles, weapon skins and character outfits in addition to two more episodes of the Hell Cult mini-campaign. Here’s a fancy-pants roadmap image to peruse below, with text for good measure:
March 10 2020
- Campaign Mission “Terror Lab”
- American Sea Captain
- PPSH Submachine Gun Bundle
- M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle
- Molten Lava Weapon Skins
- Classic Boris Outfit
- FREE Horde Map “Undead Wood”
April 2020
- Campaign Mission “Blood Count”
- Renegade Officer
- Bloodsoaked Weapon Skins
- Gas Mask Headgear Bundle
- Mortar Shotgun Bundle
May 2020
- Mission Pack #3
- Character Pack #3
- Character Skins #3
- Weapon Pack #8
- Weapon Pack #9
- Weapon Skins #4
Summer 2020
- New FREE Mode
- New FREE Difficulty Level
- FREE Horde Map #2
- Weapon Pack #10
- Weapon Pack #11
- Weapon Skins #5
- Charms Pack #1
