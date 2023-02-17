A Day in the Life of an Amazon Delivery Driver

Becoming an Amazon delivery driver can demand a lot mentally and physically; however, the job has its rewards.

The day starts early in the morning when drivers report to their respective delivery stations for a meeting to inform them about the various deliveries for the day. An inspection of the vehicle follows for any signs of defects. If the vehicle has no problems, they then load the respective packages.

Once all the parcels are in place, the driver receives the delivery route, which is optimized using advanced routing software to maximize efficiency. Finally, the driver takes off, delivering the packages to their respective locations. Usually, Amazon delivery drivers work for about 10 hours for four days, but it depends on the number of deliveries and the route taken.

What Challenges Do Amazon Drivers Face?

Like other jobs, there are various challenges. As the driver moves along their route, they may face heavy traffic, which can cost valuable time. Furthermore, the weather may be harsh, forcing them to spend more time on the road or even park their vehicle as you wait for it to calm.

Additionally, they may face aggressive customers who can give them a hard time. Road hazards and slippery sidewalks in bad weather may hamper a driver’s ability to complete deliveries.

Additionally, dog bites are a frequent occurrence for delivery drivers. USPS statistics reported 5,714 employees being attacked by dog bites in a single year (source). UPS reported 900 bites in a year. Other carriers don’t keep track of the numbers of dog bites, but one can safely assume that Amazon drivers encounter similar experiences.

Pay Rate for Amazon Drivers

Pay for Amazon delivery drivers varies as more experienced drivers earn more money. The pay also varies with the location. If a driver works in a demanding market, they stand to make more.

On average, Amazon delivery drivers earn between $15 and $20 per hour, according to Indeed. In addition, if a driver picks up an additional shift, they earn additional overtime bonuses.

Benefits of the Job

Despite the challenges Amazon delivery drivers face, there are some job perks. Some of these advantages include:

The job offers a high level of independence where drivers can set their schedules and work at their own pace.

Becoming an Amazon driver requires little prior experience making the job available to many people.

The job can help drivers stay active, as they are regularly moving from their cars to recipients’ doorsteps.

Cons of the Job

Becoming a delivery driver for Amazon has its share of disadvantages. These include:

Working long hours, especially during holiday seasons.

Heavy lifting of awkwardly shaped packages

Independent contractor status, so no healthcare benefits

Last Updated: