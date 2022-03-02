DUI Charge And Prescription – Can it Get You Arrested?

Many people believe that DUI (driving under the influence) is limited to drinking or intoxication of illegal substances. However, the court of law considers driving impaired while under the influence of drugs (medical) as a DUI. Additionally, this is not just limited to illegal drugs but also to legal medications that are available over the counter or prescriptions.

Therefore, when driving while taking prescription medications or other medications, you must be extra careful.

When can cops arrest you for DUI?

The cops can charge you not just due to your drunk driving but also if they suspect you of driving while you are impaired. Regardless of your alcohol consumption, the police can arrest you if you are found guilty of driving under the influence of drugs. Law enforcement can try multiple ways to determine if you were impaired while driving. Additionally, breathalyzer tests may not be used in every scenario.

Can your prescription get you arrested?

Your prescription medications may be narcotic. As per the law, you are at high risk of a DUI charge if your medications impact your ability to drive, says VeryWellMind. This could include side effects such as dizziness or drowsiness, headaches, and more.

Narcotic substances impact one’s ability, putting you at substantial risk of DUI. Even though your medical professional legally prescribes the medications, the narcotic or sedative medications can affect your driving ability.

Many medications come with a label that says to avoid driving after taking medications. Even if you are taking over-the-counter medications, pay close attention to the warning signs on the label. Additionally, you may ask your doctor to give you a brief about the side effects that the medications will follow.

Suppose the medicine affects your reflexes and driving ability. In that case, it is in your best interest to avoid driving after taking medications, as it not only results in a DUI charge but also puts your life at risk (source).

In many cases, people take multiple medications without realizing the interactions. Sometimes, medications can interact negatively within your body, causing unwanted side effects. Therefore, if you are consuming multiple medications, let your doctor know and ask them about the preventive measures you should seek.

Contact a lawyer.

If you or someone you know gets a DUI charge for prescription medications, do not give in. There are possible methods a lawyer can work out and help you lower or eliminate your charges with a solid defense strategy.

