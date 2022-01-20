How Much Will a DUI Lawyer Cost?

Img Source – Avvo Stories

The cost of a DUI lawyer varies from lawyer to lawyer. It depends on different factors, including the lawyer’s work experience, current workload, and the nature of your case. DUI lawyers mostly charge either an hourly fee, or a flat fee.

A flat fee for a DUI case usually ranges from $2,500 to $4,000. The complexity of your case and the time required to solve it are the two main factors that determine a flat fee. The kind of work a case needs include:

Appearance in court

Preliminary hearing

A trial

Attorneys who take a flat fee determine in advance whether you should plead guilty or not. Negotiating a plea agreement will help you avoid a costly trial.

The hourly rate of a DUI lawyer depends on his work experience, skills, reputation, and current caseload. On average, the hourly fee of a DUI lawyer can vary from two to five hundred dollars per hour. Attorneys usually charge an hourly fee for cases that are require a great deal of attention.

Factors that determine the cost of a DUI case

DUI crime is a state-specific crime. It means that states handle these cases differently, and give different punishments. Therefore, your case’s total cost will depend on where you committed this crime. There are some factors that can help you determine the average cost of a DUI case. Some of these factors are:

Case fine

Court considers a monetary punishment a good lesson for the accused. You will have to pay a certain amount of fine, depending on how severe your case is. If you have committed this crime for the first time, you will likely get a lesser fine compared to when you have committed this offense several times.

A first time DUI offender may have to pay a $500 fine, says TN.gov. But, it can become thousands of dollars if it is your third or fourth time driving under the influence.

Other costs

You may also have to pay different costs, including the fee that the court demands when it spends time on your case, the cost of your screening test, payment for your education course, and substance abuse class.

Insurance rate

Every person having a vehicle must have driver’s insurance. When a DUI is added to your driving record, the insurance company will consider you a risky client and increase your insurance rates. It may also stop offering you discounts in the future.

DMV fee

After obtaining court orders, the department of motor vehicles (DMV) can suspend your driving license. You will have to pay a reinstatement fee to put your insurance policy back, or any other fee that is associated with the vehicle’s registration.

Do you need an attorney to represent your DUI case?

Hiring an attorney to represent your DUI case in court is the best decision you can make to tackle the issue. A DUI attorney who has been helping DUI defendants for years can help you. A good DUI lawyer to try is Bubbahead.com.

Last Updated: