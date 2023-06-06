4 Ways You Can Boost Your Health Today

Being healthier means living longer, feeling happier, and dealing with fewer complications. But managing your health is usually a long-term, complicated endeavor – and one that intimidates people when they start thinking critically about their own health.

What choices can you make today to improve your health immediately and in the near future?

Install a Bidet

One option is to install a bidet in your bathroom. This device is designed to clean your underside with a jet of water, rather than forcing you to rely exclusively on dry toilet paper. While many people are reluctant to try a bidet if they’re used to cleaning with toilet paper, empirical evidence shows that bidets are better in almost every way.

These are just some of the benefits you’ll see if you switch to using this type of device:

· Better hygiene. Bidets are associated with better personal hygiene, according to BidetMate.com, and it’s not hard to see why. The next time your hands are dirty, try wiping them off with just a napkin or a piece of paper. Chances are, you won’t feel very clean afterward. That’s because washing with water is much more hygienic than wiping yourself off with paper.

· Lower risk of hemorrhoids. People who use bidets are at a lower risk of developing hemorrhoids. While hemorrhoids are rarely life-threatening, they can be very painful and irritating, so they’re worth avoiding when possible.

· Cost savings. While it may not impact your health directly, using a bidet saves you lots of money every year; you won’t buy nearly as much toilet paper and the costs of additional water are minimal.

Best of all, modern bidets are relatively easy to install since you can install them with a toilet seat or utilize the plumbing in your bathroom that already exists.

Start a Home Garden

You can also start a home garden today. Even if you don’t have much of a green thumb, you can probably grow an assortment of vegetables, fruits, herbs, and grains for your family. If you have the yard space, you can install raised beds; they don’t need to be fancy. If you don’t have yard space, you might be able to find space in a community garden.

These are the benefits of making the switch:

· More nutritious foods. Generally, fresher fruits and vegetables are more nutritious – and they also happen to be tastier. Plus, growing your own fruits and vegetables will encourage you to eat more of them on a regular basis.

· Less exposure to pesticides and similar products. You’ll be completely in charge of growing your plants, so you won’t have to worry about exposure to pesticides and other commercial products.

· Higher sustainability. Growing your own food is typically more sustainable (source here) than buying food at the grocery store. If you’re concerned about the environment, this is another huge plus.

Join a Gym

You may not be able to transform your body in a day, but you can make the decision to join a gym right now. Once you join a gym, you’ll likely be motivated to exercise on a regular basis – and there are several benefits you can enjoy here:

· Consistent physical exercise. Physical exercise is one of the best ways to take care of yourself. It’s a way of reducing stress, improving your bone health, improving your cardiovascular health, and preventing a multitude of health complications. With a gym membership, you’ll be motivated to push yourself, and you’ll have access to a wide range of different activity options.

· Guidance and education. If you’re willing to ask questions, gyms are full of people who are willing to answer them. It’s a great place to learn the basics of physical exercise, weight loss, muscular development, and more.

· Socialization. The gym is also a place where you can socialize with others, especially if you attend exercise classes in groups. Socialization has massive benefits to your physical and mental health.

Start New Social Endeavors

Socialization is a major fundamental for good health as well. You might be able to meet a few new people and have conversations with new individuals at the gym or with your neighbors around your home garden, but if you want to lay the groundwork for better relationships, you should take things a step further.

Today, you can scout for upcoming events and social groups within your realm of interests. You may not be able to make a new friend today, but you can talk to a stranger – and make plans for how to reach out to other new people as well. Failing that, consider reaching out to people you already know to strengthen your relationship with them.

Human health is a byproduct of our ongoing habits and decisions. Even if you can’t transform yourself in a single day, you can use this day to start making decisions that push you in the right direction.

