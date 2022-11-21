5 Dream Jobs and Businesses You Might Just Love (Plus Tips on Each)

Nothing is as satisfying as finding a job or starting a business you love. Besides making you feel more engaged and productive, working on something you’re passionate about increases your happiness and gives you more sense of purpose.

Whether you want to pursue a dream job or business, your choice will greatly depend on your interests, skills, strengths, and personality. If you are unsure what business or career to pursue, here are several options that might interest you.

Starting Your Own Brewery

Starting your own brewery could be the perfect career if you have a passion for craft beer. Beer brewers are responsible for designing and brewing different types of beer, such as lagers and ales.

As a brewery owner, you will ensure the quality of the final product by overseeing every stage of the brewing process. You will also need to find a strategic way to market your product and manage the day-to-day operations of your business.

Given the complex nature of running a brewery, investing in brewery management software would be best to help you automate some of your business operations. If you are unsure what brewery management solution to pick, you might want to visit getollie.com to learn more about how their software, Ollie, can help you streamline your operations.

Becoming an Event Planner

There is never a shortage of events, from weddings and business conferences to birthday parties and family get-togethers. But planning a successful event takes a lot of hard work and attention to detail, which is why most people turn to event planners for help.

Also known as event coordinators, event planners are responsible for creating and executing an event from start to finish. They find venues and vendors for the event, manage the event’s budget, and coordinate the event’s activities with the caterer, DJ, and other service providers.

However, you must have strong organizational skills and a confident personality to succeed as an event planner. It may also be helpful to get a background in marketing or event planning before beginning your career.

Becoming a Baker

Becoming a baker might be your dream career if you love to whip up delicious treats in the kitchen. Bakers are responsible for making all kinds of baked goods, such as cakes, pastries, bread, cookies, and more.

As a baker, you may decide to work in a bakery or run your own catering company. While the former might be suitable for beginners, the latter will allow you to use your creativity to experiment with new recipes and designs.

Becoming a professional baker requires strong attention to detail and a good knowledge of the culinary arts, says Forbes. So, consider enrolling in a formal baking training program to obtain the necessary skills before going full steam ahead into this field.

Becoming a Personal Trainer

A personal trainer helps clients develop fitness programs to achieve specific fitness goals. Their main work involves teaching different exercises, developing personalized meal plans, and monitoring their clients’ progress throughout the program.

Personal trainers usually work for gyms or other fitness centers. However, you can also launch your own private practice if you’re interested in working in a more personal setting.

A career as a personal trainer is an excellent fit for anyone with a passion for fitness and a desire to help others achieve their health and fitness goals. You’ll need to be empathetic, patient, and motivated to succeed as a trainer.

Becoming a Videogame Designer

There are over 3.3 billion video gamers worldwide (source), so there’s plenty of room for more game designers. Video game designers create interactive games that entertain players through graphics, sound effects, and music.

Success in the video game industry requires an artistic mindset and the ability to think outside the box. Additionally, you will need an advanced understanding of computer programming to design effective games.

While becoming a videogame designer will take a lot of effort, the rewards of being a successful designer are worth the effort. According to CareerExplorer, the median annual wage for video game designers in the US is $90,000 annually

