5 Simple Fashion Tips For Men

Fashion is often seen as something that’s important for women and less vital for men. However, dressing well has been important for both men and women over the decades, even if trends have changed. As time has passed, the differences between men’s and women’s clothing have somewhat blurred. However, there are still some distinct differences in the clothing.

While fashion trends for men tend to cycle less than for women, it’s still important to stay current, says GQ. Suppose you want to look polished while still showcasing your personality. In that case, you can follow some simple men’s fashion tips.

These tips and tricks don’t require much time, and you don’t even have to spend much money to build a solid wardrobe.

Stick To Shoe Staples

Unless you’re a guy who loves to collect sneakers or certain kinds of shoes, you probably want to make it easy to pull on a pair of shoes as you’re getting ready. While your shoe essentials may vary depending on factors like your job, where you live, and your hobbies, some good ideas for shoes to have on hand include the following:

Running shoes

Leather boots from Patina.com

Oxfords

Basketball shoes

Casual sneakers

Don’t Skip Out On The White Dress Shirt

Do you prefer to spend time outdoors? Do you work a job that’s not in an office? If so, you might not think you need any dress shirts, but a white dress shirt is something most men should have in their wardrobes.

Even if you don’t attendy many fancy occasions, a well-made white dress shirt can be worn to professional events, weddings, a nice date, and more. If you already have one, you won’t have to deal with shopping before a night out or a professional meeting.

Accessories Aren’t Just For The Gals

When it comes to men’s fashion, the word “accessorizing” might sound off-putting, but even men who prefer more traditionally masculine clothes can benefit from having some core accessories, according to LUC.edu.

You can choose the accessories that make sense to you, and the good news is that most men’s accessories are versatile. They can be used for more casual outfits, the office, or a night out. Items such as a leather wallet, high-quality sunglasses, or a chain bracelet make you look more put together, and many of these objects are also functional.

T-Shirts In Solid Colors

While t-shirts with funny sayings or sports logos have their time and place, you’ll look more mature, more attractive, and more put together if you have some good quality t-shirts in solid colors. Keep a couple on hand in white and black; it also doesn’t hurt to add some color. A navy blue, deep red, or forest green looks great for a date or visiting a bar on the weekend with your friends.

A Nice Leather Jacket Goes A Long Way

Whether you live in the heat of Los Angeles, rainy Seattle, or windy Chicago, having a jacket for cooler days is a good idea. A solid leather jacket makes an outfit look pristine and expensive. So, by investing in a good jacket that you can put on over all kinds of outfits, you’ll impress no matter where you’re at.

Remember, you should dress in the ways that make you comfortable and fit your life. Following some simple advice can make dressing well that much easier.

