5 Tips for Planning a Wedding and a Happy Marriage

When you’re ready to pop the question and start your life with your partner, there are many things to think about. But above all else, you want to make sure that you and your partner have a good start to a long, happy, and healthy marriage.

There are definitely some do’s and don’ts you should be aware of to help your matrimony be both long-lasting and full of love. Below are just a few of these to keep in mind as you plan your wedding!

1. Make Sure Your Partner Likes Their Engagement Ring

You can surprise your partner with a beautiful proposal but still double-check with her that they will like the ring you have to offer them. They’re going to wear it every day so they should have a ring they like!

You can ask your partner’s friends if they’ve ever expressed interest in particular styles, or you could be open and ask your partner directly for their preferences. You can also show rings to your partner and ask without mentioning that it’s for an engagement.

When it’s time to shop, look at online stores to find more variety of beautiful pieces like these engagement rings in Auckland at Diamonds On Richmond. When you already know your partner’s preferences, having a more extensive collection available with a few clicks means you can get precisely the ring they will love.

2. Talk With a Couple’s Counselor Before The Wedding

Even if you are both already very happy and have a healthy bond, it’s still good for you both to talk with a couple’s therapist before making your vows. This is known as premarital counseling, and it has many benefits for couples, says VeryWellMind.

Counseling before you tie the knot gives you tools for communication and conflict resolution in the future. No marriage is perfect, but if you both show up for each other and are willing to make that commitment to a healthy relationship before saying “I do”, it can go a long way to helping you maintain that healthy and happy bond for the rest of your lives.

3. Plan a Wedding You Both Will Love

Both partners should be involved in the planning process. Your wedding day should be your dream come true for both people being married. Compromise is very important and will become necessary during the planning process, but there are a few major points that you should be on the same page about including:

If the wedding will be religious or secular

Where the wedding will be located

Number of guests from each family

Who will officiate the marriage?

While other aspects of the wedding can be adjusted to be flexible, the main points above should be agreed upon by both parties and set prior to other arrangements.

4. Make Your Honeymoon Memorable

You don’t have to spend a fortune and travel the world to have a beautiful and memorable honeymoon. It doesn’t even have to be right after your wedding either, which gives you time to save money for the experience you truly want, according to BusinessInsider.com.

You can take a first-anniversary honeymoon, or a honeymoon right before the wedding, or have a mini-honeymoon every year. As long as it brings you both joy, your honeymoon will be memorable for you both.

Get Started Right with Your Marriage

At the end of the day, your wedding should be a beautiful start to a happy and healthy bond between you and your partner.

From the day you propose to the day you say “I do”, you should be a team working together to plan a day you’ll share and remember fondly for the rest of your life.

