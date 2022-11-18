7 Healthy Habits Seniors Should Follow Every Day

Without any doubt, our bodies go through a lot of changes as we get old. These changes can be positive, such as getting wiser, gaining experience, becoming more mature, and so on. On the other hand, there are some adverse effects of getting old. These drawbacks are not only graying hair or wrinkles on your face; they are also linked to your physical and emotional well-being. Fortunately, you can start living a healthier lifestyle as long as you change your habits.

How Seniors Can Live a Healthy Life

As mentioned, aging comes with many mental and physical changes, both positive and negative. We at PureHealth Research know that dealing with such changes can sometimes be challenging. Because of this, we have compiled some simple tips you can follow to live healthily and be happy for the many years ahead. Let’s dive in.

Eat Healthy Daily

Eating a balanced diet as you get old is the key to living a long and healthy life. Because the digestive system tends to slow down as a person ages, it’s vital to include high-fiber foods and vitamins such as fruits, whole grains, and vegetables into a senior’s diet. Fiber reduces the risk of serious health issues such as heart disease and stroke.

In addition to eating a balanced diet, seniors should ensure they stay hydrated. Seniors are more prone to dehydration because they tend to feel less thirsty compared to younger folk. So, they must take a lot of fluids to prevent constipation, stay energetic, and prevent urinary tract infections.

Take the Necessary Supplements

As an elderly, you may face challenges when it comes to meeting your nutritional needs. You may fail to eat well, mainly because you might experience decreased ability to smell and taste, which can affect the enjoyment of food. Poorly fitted dentures and loss of teeth might lead to mouth sores and chewing problems, making it difficult to eat.

Even though supplements don’t replace a balanced diet, they can help you fill in the gaps. Some supplements do wonders to improve your cognitive function and memory and reduce the risk of dementia. However, ensure the ones you take are safe when combined with current medication. Additionally, make sure your supplements come from a reliable supplier such as PureHealth Research.

Exercise Daily

The enthusiasm to exercise every day decreases as you age, but you must know that a fit body contributes to a healthy mind. Therefore, it’s one of the essential daily habits you should never lose. Going for a walk for 15-20 minutes each day improves the condition of your heart and helps keep cardiovascular illness at bay. Nonetheless, ensure you consult your doctor before beginning a new exercise routine. Professional advice in this area is critical.

With exercise, you will feel the blood circulating equivalently to all parts of your body. Practicing yoga helps in relaxing your mind and improving your lung capacity. Seniors who work out more often usually have better immunity, improved blood pressure, as well as proper digestive functioning. In addition, exercise lowers the risk of obesity, chronic disease, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers (source). However, you need to ensure you don’t go overboard with workouts.

Socialize More

Isolation and the lack of socialization among seniors might lead to trouble coping, low self-esteem, and increased stress hormones. Inflammation is common in stress-related disorders and might be due to cortisol (stress hormone) production. Moreover, chronic inflammation might lead to significant health issues such as metabolism disorders and coronary artery disease.

Retiring doesn’t mean you have to do absolutely nothing all day at home. It simply means you now have enough time to do everything you ever wanted. So, you should socialize rather than stay home watching TV and reading the newspaper. In this case, socializing means spending more time with your family and the people you love to feel more connected to, like friends. Mingling with others will enable you to spend your senior years in the best possible way.

Get Enough Sleep

Insufficient sleep usually leads to health issues such as breast cancer, diabetes, weight problems, and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, says SleepFoundation. Like many people, you start experiencing changes in your sleeping patterns as you age. For instance, you may not get enough sleep, knock off late or early, or wake up at odd times.

Unluckily, most elderly usually get less sleep than they need, which might lead to several health issues. Therefore, to avoid health problems, try to sleep for at least 7-8 hours every day. To ensure you get quality rest, avoid taking caffeine or alcohol in the evening. Also, it might be helpful to reduce the brightness of your lights at night. Lastly, set your bedroom up to be comfortable, calm, and quiet.

Remember Cognitive Health

Acquiring new skills and being mentally active can enhance one’s thinking abilities. You should keep your mind busy by engaging in various brain games and activities such as reading, solving crossword puzzles, writing, and trying new hobbies. These actions stimulate the mind and help you connect with your surroundings, thus preventing cognitive loss.

Visit the Doctor and Dentist Regularly

If you want to live a healthy life, you must visit your doctor and dentist more often to ensure you are taking care of your health. If you have medical issues like heart problems or diabetes, you must not miss any appointments. By visiting your health practitioner regularly, you will be sure that everything is under control.

Cavities are more common as people age. Furthermore, oral health is a vital indicator of how well your body is doing. Various mouth infections link to health disorders such as heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. So, visit your dentist every six months to prevent mouth infections that might cause severe issues.

Start Living Healthy

These daily habits will help you stay healthy as you age. If you want to live well for the rest of your life, PureHealth Research recommends you stick to them. It isn’t difficult to eat healthily, exercise, take appropriate supplements, and avoid stress. Plus, it’s never too late to start.

