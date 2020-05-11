My Hero Academia cosplay isn’t ready to go back to school just yet

If you want to strut your cosplay these days, you’re going to need to get creative. Conventions are down for the count, having taken a haymaker to the face by Apollo COVID-19. What’s a cosplayer to do? Find some safe streets to walk down, strike a pose and make a video out of the experience. Without a doubt, My Hero Academia still stands as one of the breakout success stories of anime in recent years, thanks not only to a fantastic story and cast, but also due to its overall design being perfect for cosplay.

You’ve got colourful superhero costumes, unique quirky individuals and a chance to walk around in school clothing as if you were ACDC’s Angus Young. What’s not to love? And on that note, here’s a fab slice of My Hero Academia action to gander at, featuring cosplayers Lavish Bookman as Bakugou, Invisible Trickster as Kirishima and Tealeath as Deku. Check it out below, courtesy of The 86th Floor:

Cosplay and conventions will eventually return, but until then? Nothing wrong with some wholesome content to get the creative process flowing for what you’ll wear at next year’s selection of events. Which reminds me, I really need to get to work on my Dredd, Wolverine and Ghostbusters costumes.

