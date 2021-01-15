Sea Shanties have gone viral on social media, and that’s just awesome

There’s a new trend on TikTok

With roots from a nautical school of rock

If the tune is stuck in your head

Please don’t try and kill me dead!

If you’ve been on social media lately, and TikTok in particular, you might have noticed that the entire scene is looking rather…nautical. Sea shanties have taken over, resulting in solid wholesome entertainment that has had the knock-on effect of being rather uplifting when you’re down in the dumps. What’s brilliant about these shanties, is that they have a collaborative spirit where everyone can add something special to their working class routes.

One in particular has dominated TikTok and Twitter, and goes by the name of The Wellerman song. While it probably existed in some form or another online before it found massive popularity in 2021, Scottish musician Nathan Evans’ upload of it really got the ball rolling:

Social media hopped on this growing craze, with other users stacking their videos on top of the original to create catchy duets. It’s a feature that’s unique to TikTok currently, and it resulted in the song getting better with each new addition to it:

The most wholesome example so far? Twitter user @Beertheist, who reposted his TikTok that showed how he converted his brother over to the side of Shanty Tok:

Who knows how long the legs are on this trend which is 2021’s take on “Toss a coin to your Witcher”, but if you’re looking to join in on the fun, here are the main lyrics to The Wellerman. Good luck getting this melody out of your head…ever.

There once was a ship that put to sea

The name of the ship was the Billy of Tea

The winds blew up, her bow dipped down

O blow, my bully boys, blow

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

She had not been two weeks from shore

When down on her a right whale bore

The captain called all hands and swore

He’d take that whale in tow

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

Before the boat had hit the water

The whale’s tail came up and caught her

All hands to the side, harpooned and fought her

When she dived down below

