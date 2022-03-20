Time is Ticking: Receive Your Healing at the Last Day of Pastor Chris’ Healing Streams Session

Day three of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is due to take place today at 4:30 PM GMT +1. It is the last chance to receive your healing.

Join Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for the grand finale of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services today and receive your healing.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founding father of LoveWorld Inc., also known as Christ Embassy, one of the largest churches worldwide, will be ministering healing to the sick connected virtually from across the globe.

The healing ceremony will take place today, Sunday, March 20th, at 4:30 PM GMT+1, and you can save your spot by registering for this edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services.

If you missed the first two days of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, there is still another day of opportunity to experience the miracles and be a part of the global phenomenon that is sweeping across the nations.

Yesterday, at the Healing Streams Live Healing Services, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome explained the purposes of Jesus Christ, saying:

“Jesus came to destroy the works of the devil. Jesus came to give you life. Jesus came to make you a joint heir with Him.”

Do not miss your final opportunity to get healed or watch others receive their healing today. You will be witness to hope being restored to those in despair.

Light will penetrate places where there has been darkness; and healing will flood the nations, reaching into hearts, cities and countries across every continent of the world, according to the Healing School, which organizes the event.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome ministers divine healing to those connected virtually from different parts of the world.

The esteemed Pastor Deola Phillips, director of the Healing School, and the esteemed Reverend Tom Amenkhienan, member of the CEC, will take to the stage with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome at the grand finale of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services.

Each Healing Streams program followed by numerous testimonies

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s words and ministering have proven to have the power to heal all the nations, as he stated at the Healing Streams Live Healing Services last year that “divine healing is one of the beginning stages of a greater life. Healing is wonderful, but there is a greater life than healing. God does not want you to live in the realm of getting healed from one sickness or the other every now and then. He wants you to come to a place of victory where you understand divine health, which is greater than divine healing.”

Viewers have witnessed healing miracles continuously over the last two days, as testimonies of healing have been brought to them live in the auditorium as well as worldwide through broadcasts.

The power of God was directed into every home, addressing every abnormality, disease and infirmity of the body.

Last year, months after each Healing Streams Live Healing Services session, accounts of miracles continued to pour in from all over the world.

For the first time this year, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is offering a free online and live televised program that will bring divine healing to everyone requiring healing for his or her body.

This healing is available to anyone who is suffering and looking for hope and comfort in their life, according to the Healing School.

Read the testimonies: Pastor Chris heals the sick

Testimonies from people who have been healed by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome (more info) over the last two days are already out.

Tony from Italy testified that he was healed of a gastrointestinal disorder when the pastor was ministering to the sick. Every symptom left his body.

On the second day of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services program, 2 Del from the United Kingdom testified.

“I received healing for partial deafness in my left ear. I used to depend on my right ear for hearing, but as I participated in the Healing Streams Live Healing Services this evening, my right ear popped open, and I can now hear sounds very sharply with it. I also observed that my heart palpitations have stopped. I am so thankful to God and to the man of God, Pastor Chris. Praise the Lord forevermore.”

Becky from the United States was also healed.

“I rejoice! I am healed of stage two cancer (see here). The power of God touched me in this service. I am completely free now. I could not move around freely, but now I have been running and jumping, giving glory to the Lord.”

To date, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services program has exceeded all expectations, reeling in millions of global viewers around the world.

Last year, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s sessions of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services were the largest healing crusades ever to take place.

They were all streamed in over 2000 languages so that everybody around the world was able to participate.

