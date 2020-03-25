Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn DLC character review – Cape expectations

Mortal Kombat 11 is a year old now, and in the span of that sojourn around the sun it has already established itself as a terrific fighting game product. Like most games of its ilk, developer NetherRealm kept its lights on with a selection of downloadable fighters who popped into the already hefty roster every couple of months.

Series regulars such as Sindel and Nightwolf hit the scene in quick succession, Shang Tsung was given a fantastic rebirth via his 1995 Mortal Kombat movie appearance not long after and more exotic fighters entered the fray. Playing as Arnie in his Terminator: Dark Fate appearance is a trippy experience that ends with an hasta la vista fatality while the Joker’s inclusion in Mortal kombat 11 has resulted in one of the very best brawlers to ever his the competitive scene provided that you can master the ace of knaves and his chaotic skillset.

And here we are, one final character with which to end Mortal Kombat 11’s first year. An avenger of the night, cloaked in regret and a symbiotic suit forged in the deepest circle of hell itself: SPAWN.

Todd McFarlane’s signature greatest hits contribution to comic books has been given the Mortal Kombat 11 makeover, and stunning would be an understatement regarding just how detailed the model is. With Keith David supplying the silky smooth voice of hell’s pawn, Spawn looks perfect. His suit is bulging with details and textures, the arcane energy he transmits from fist to unlucky face is supernaturally splendid and the technology in his cape physics alone makes me want to throw tens of millions of dollars at NetherRealm to ditch their work on Injustice 3 and focus on a Spawn solo game instead.

Just looking at Spawn, you’d be forgiven for thinking that his combat style would riff heavily on a certain Shirai Ryu ninja, Much like Scorpion, Spawn’s arsenal includes chains, hellfire and rage that can be wielded to deadly effect. Unlike Scorpion though, Spawn operates as a mid-range heavyweight, keeping opponents at bay with heavy 240-damage counter combos and preventing them from landing solid hits by being just out of reach.

Get too close and Spawn can unleash a flurry of gunfire, meter burning it to slap you to the opposite end of the screen. Get too close, and he can kick your ass with a crushing blow if it lands as a counter hit and put you back in the corner if you try to escape by using his War Club special move. Not enough for you? Try a long distance game and Spawn will just absorb your projectiles or turn invisible and close the gap.

Whatever the situation, Spawn has an answer for it. It’s his greatest strength and weakness though, as Spawn works best as a counter to very specific situations and can be punished if you fail to read the room and some of his biggest moves do have massive windows within which other players can strike back at you.

He’s only a week-old as well, but the current competitive verdict points towards Spawn being used as a fighter who can dominate in the mid-range space thanks to his chains and cape, pushing opponents into a corner and locking them down in that zone as you continue to pressure them with relentless pummels. He has a vulnerability to rushdown characters if they can spot his telltale attack signs, but the weeks to come should reveal just how strong he really is when enters the tournament space.

Spawn isn’t just a great character in Mortal Kombat 11. He’s a loving translation of the cult classic comic book anti-hero, rendered in all his hellish glory and unleashed within the Netherrealm to bring demonic justice to foes and fans alike. Mortal Kombat 11 is ending its first year with a bang, giving fans a brawler whose ability to keep the competition at bay with an arsenal of anarchy that finally gives the devil his due. The best and most metal AF video game Spawn, bar none.

