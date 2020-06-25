Travel back in time with Doc and Marty in this Back to the Future: Dice Through Time boardgame

Time travel may be one of those things that scientists will rule out as impossible due to the inevitable paradoxes it could create, but that doesn’t mean that the idea hasn’t provided us with some real fun movies that have utilised this gimmick to full effect.

Perhaps no franchise has made better use of time travel than the Back to the Future movies from the 1980s and early 1990s, which saw the likes of Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Brown and Michael J Fox’s Marty McFly go off on three exciting adventures through time in a classic DeLorean, all while trying to prevent themselves from messing up the timeline too much. And even if its promise of hover boards never materialised, the franchise is an absolute thrill to watch, even to this day.

The first film was released a remarkable 35 years ago – feel old yet? – and to celebrate, Ravensburger has made a new board game that will allow fans the opportunity to travel through time in the steps of Doc and Marty, all the while trying to repair all the ripples in the space-time continuum they create along the way. All through a combination of a board that features the different timelines and characters from the movie, cards that dictate the events of what needs to be fixed – all based on the movies – and the luck of the dice. Not to mention your very own DeLorean game piece to move around in. What is not to like? You can see a detailed playthrough of the game below:

Back to the Future: Dice Through Time is the kind of game that looks like a lot of nostalgic fun that certainly brings the events from the film to life in a whole new way. It’s likely a must-have for fans of the movie and even if you’re not one of them, there is plenty of innovative and clever gameplay that is bound to make for many good events with your friends. Game events that for the time being will need to be put on hold at least until you can actually meet up with them again.

Back to the Future: Dice Through Time is expected to release in the US next month and should be available through various South African retailers soon after. The US pricing is set for $30 (R520) although given the big import on board games in the country it will probably set you back closer to R800 when it releases here.

The official marketing description for the game is below:

In Back to the Future: Dice Through Time, Biff stole the DeLorean Time Machine and went on a joyride through time, disrupting events and scattering items through space and time. Now, you must help Doc and Marty repair the space-time continuum before the paradoxes unravel the very fabric of the universe. Jump in your time machine to complete events, return items and help restore temporal order – the future is in your hands!

