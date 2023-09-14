2070 Super vs 3060 – Comparison of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super & RTX 3060

Img Source – YouTube (Wolfgang)

Introduction

In the ever-evolving world of graphics cards, choosing the right one can be a daunting task, especially for professionals and enthusiasts who demand top-tier performance. Nvidia has long been a dominant force in the GPU market, and two of their offerings, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, are compelling choices. In this in-depth comparison, we will delve into the technical details, advantages, disadvantages, and performance differences between the 2070 Super vs 3060.

Technical Specifications – 2070 Super vs 3060

To begin our comparison, let’s take a look at the technical specifications of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060:

Specification RTX 2070 Super RTX 3060 Architecture Turing Ampere CUDA Cores 2560 3584 Base Clock 1605 MHz 1320 MHz Boost Clock 1770 MHz 1777 MHz Memory 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit 192-bit TDP (Thermal Design Power) 215W 170W Ray Tracing Cores 40 28 Tensor Cores 320 112 Transistor Count 13.6 billion 13.1 billion Price (at launch) $499 $329

Now that we have a clear understanding of their specifications, let’s dive deeper into the comparison.

Performance

Performance is often the most critical aspect when choosing a graphics card, especially for professionals and gaming enthusiasts. Let’s examine how these two GPUs stack up in terms of performance.

Gaming Performance

Both the RTX 2070 Super and the RTX 3060 are no slouches when it comes to gaming performance, but there are differences to consider.

RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 Super shines in 1440p gaming, offering smooth frame rates and high levels of detail in most modern titles. It can even handle 4K gaming with settings adjusted to maintain playable frame rates, making it a versatile choice for gamers who want a balance between resolution and performance.

RTX 3060

The RTX 3060, on the other hand, excels in 1080p gaming. It’s an ideal choice for competitive gamers who prioritize high frame rates over higher resolutions. While it can handle 1440p gaming, you might need to compromise on settings for more demanding titles.

To delve deeper into specific gaming benchmarks, you can refer to authoritative reviews on TechSpot (RTX 3060) and TechRadar (RTX 2070 Super).

Content Creation and Professional Workloads

For professionals who engage in content creation or utilize GPU-intensive applications like 3D rendering, the choice between these GPUs becomes more intricate.

RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 Super, with its higher CUDA core count and memory bandwidth, is well-suited for tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, and scientific simulations. Its Tensor Cores and ray tracing capabilities can also accelerate certain workflows that leverage AI and ray tracing technologies.

RTX 3060

The RTX 3060, despite having fewer CUDA cores, is no slouch in content creation. Its additional VRAM, 12 GB compared to the RTX 2070 Super’s 8 GB, can prove beneficial for handling larger textures and models. However, it might not match the RTX 2070 Super’s performance in ray tracing or AI-related workflows due to fewer Tensor Cores.

Ray Tracing and DLSS

Nvidia’s RTX series introduced real-time ray tracing and AI-enhanced gaming through Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Both the RTX 2070 Super and the RTX 3060 support these features, but let’s explore their differences.

Ray Tracing

Ray tracing performance is influenced by the number of ray tracing cores. The RTX 2070 Super boasts 40 ray tracing cores, while the RTX 3060 has 28. Consequently, the RTX 2070 Super handles ray-traced games more smoothly, delivering more consistent frame rates and better visual fidelity.

DLSS

DLSS, powered by AI, significantly boosts gaming performance by upscaling lower resolutions. While both cards support DLSS, the RTX 3060 may see a slight advantage due to its Ampere architecture improvements. However, DLSS performance largely depends on the specific game and driver optimizations.

Memory and Memory Bandwidth

Memory capacity and bandwidth are crucial factors for gaming at higher resolutions and handling large datasets in professional applications.

The RTX 2070 Super comes equipped with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, providing ample memory bandwidth for most tasks. On the other hand, the RTX 3060 boasts 12 GB of GDDR6 memory but operates on a narrower 192-bit memory bus. While the RTX 3060 offers more VRAM, the reduced memory bus width may impact performance in memory-intensive scenarios.

Power Consumption

Power efficiency is another critical consideration, especially for users with constrained power supplies or those conscious of energy consumption.

The RTX 3060 holds an advantage in power consumption, with a TDP of 170W compared to the RTX 2070 Super’s 215W. This makes the RTX 3060 a more power-efficient option.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Let’s summarize the advantages and disadvantages of each GPU for a quick reference:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Img Source – Amazon

Advantages:

Excellent 1440p gaming performance.

Superior ray tracing capabilities.

Suitable for content creation and professional workloads.

Robust memory bandwidth.

Disadvantages:

Higher power consumption.

Priced higher (at launch).

Limited availability in the market.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Img Source – Tom’s Hardware

Advantages:

Exceptional 1080p gaming performance.

Competitive pricing (if available at MSRP).

Improved power efficiency.

Generous 12 GB of VRAM.

Disadvantages:

Limited ray tracing performance.

May struggle with demanding 1440p gaming.

Availability challenges in the market.

My Opinion – 2070 Super vs 3060

As we conclude this comprehensive comparison, the choice between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 depends largely on your specific needs and budget.

If you’re primarily a gamer seeking high-performance at 1440p or 4K with ray tracing, the RTX 2070 Super remains a formidable choice if you can find it at a reasonable price. Its additional ray tracing cores and superior memory bandwidth make it a strong contender.

On the other hand, if you’re a competitive gamer focused on 1080p gaming, the RTX 3060 offers exceptional value, especially if you can acquire it at or near its MSRP. It’s also a good choice for budget-conscious content creators.

Ultimately, the best GPU for you depends on your individual requirements and the current market conditions. Availability and pricing have fluctuated significantly in recent times, so it’s essential to consider these factors when making your decision.

In making your decision, it’s also helpful to read reviews from trusted sources and consider your specific use cases, whether it’s gaming, content creation, or a combination of both.

