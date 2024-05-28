[4 Ways] How to Fake Location on iOS 17 without Computer 2024

Background:

Changing your location on iOS 17 can bring you a world of new benefits. You can play location-based games like Pokemon Go without any physical movement. Consuming content from around the world won’t be an issue any longer. You won’t need to worry about geo-restriction, and can protect your online privacy.

Using the UltFone location changer iOS app will eliminate the hassle of spoofing locations without a computer. There is no need to grind around for hours; you can use it in just a few taps. It simply works reliably and has safety features. It adds realism as if you are actually traveling to any location in the world. After following this guide, you will be all set to use the UltFone location changer iOS app.

Can you fake your location on iOS 17?

Yes, you can! A reliable iPhone location spoofer makes it easy to fake the iPhone location. The UltFone spoofing app for iPhone doesn’t require jailbreaking. It helps simulate the location with a good user interface. You can select the location from the map or search for the location of your choice. You are just a few clicks away from teleporting your iPhone anywhere in the world.

How to Change Location on iOS 17 without Computer

You may think that it is a hassle to fake an iPhone’s location, but with the right tool, it’s as easy as falling off a log. You can virtually move to the location you desire just in a few seconds. Here are four effective methods to spoof the location of your iPhone without a computer.

Way 1: UltFone location changer iOS app

UltFone location changer iOS app supports iOS 17.2 and above. It helps you spoof location on your iPhone to anywhere in the world. You can simulate moving to a fixed destination or add multiple stops. This app also provides joystick movement so you can move freely in any direction you want. It makes many impossibilities possible by virtually walking or driving to the location of your choice.

Steps to fake your location on iOS 17 without computer

UltFone helps with natural movement due to the inclusion of different types of movement and cooldown timer features for an anti-detection mechanism. Here are the easy steps to fake GPS location on an iPhone without a computer.

Step 1: Download UltFone iOS Assistant to your computer and connect it to your iPhone via USB. Then, sign in to your Apple account, which can be different from that on the iPhone.

Step 2: Wait for the app to install completely.

Step 3: After installing the app on your iPhone, open it and select the location on the map or use the search bar at the top.

Step 4: Click the first icon in the lower right corner to change the location. You can also select single or multiple locations with the desired speed in the slider at the bottom for single- and multi-spot movement.

Way 2: iAnyGo iOS App

iAnyGo iOS app also spoofs iPhone location with support for the latest iOS 17.2 and newer versions as well. Once you select the destination, it can plan the best route. It also offers single-spot, multi-spot, and joystick movements. It is a reliable and user-friendly tool for changing location on an iPhone. You don’t have to jailbreak your device. Also, this app doesn’t limit you to specific geographic locations.

Way 3: VPNs

You can use VPNs to fake your location on your iPhone without a computer, says Avast. They change your device’s IP address to the location where they have a server. VPNs create an encrypted tunnel between your iPhone and their server. Your internet traffic goes through this tunnel to hide your original IP address. You will get the new IP address of the VPN server. Various VPNs can come in handy, but you need to be aware of their limitations, which are listed below.

They may slow down the internet speed. So, there can be lagging and buffering issues if the VPN is not optimized for the service you are using.

Some of the VPNs require a monthly subscription to use their features (see here).

They can get blocked by certain services.

They may not have the servers in the locations you want to spoof.

They cannot provide natural movement without speed or virtual joystick control.

All the VPNs are not trustworthy and can have logging policies and privacy violations.

Way 4: Cydia

Cydia is an unofficial store for installing third-party apps on jailbroken iOS devices. It allows you to search for location spoofing tweaks, and install them on your device to change your iPhone location without a computer. Jailbreaking your device voids the warranty and can damage your phone if there is any mistake during the jailbreaking process. So, it exposes you to potential risks, and you must proceed with caution if you go this route.

Final Words

These were the four methods for faking your location on your iPhone without a computer. UltFone location changer iOS app shines as the best way to fake your location. It doesn’t require expertise, and general users can use it to have the freedom to change the location with a few taps. It is easy to use and versatile, with endless possibilities. This app can be a go-to choice for spoofing the location in a safe way.

You no longer need to go through the complex process of spoofing location on your iPhone. UltFone location changer iOS app protects your sensitive location data. It is built with encryption protocols to keep your activities confidential from prying eyes. It receives the latest version updates so that it is compatible with the latest iOS versions. The cooldown time is enabled by default to keep you safe from detection. You can enjoy new gaming experiences, test location-based apps, or increase your privacy.

Last Updated: