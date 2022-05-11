When you hire employees, you don’t want to just throw them out there and hope that they do the job well. You want to make sure that they’re using your company’s tools and resources responsibly, and that they’re always getting their work done as quickly and as efficiently as possible. Software for employee monitoring will help you see exactly what your employees are doing on the job, both in real time and historically, so you can always keep tabs on them and ensure that you aren’t losing any time or money to misuse of company funds or other activities while they should be working.

5 reasons your company should use employee monitoring software

Protect your company from threats

It is hard to estimate how many employees are involved in corporate espionage. (For a definition of corporate espionage, check out UpGuard.) Some experts believe that it is between five and ten percent, while others have claimed that a quarter of workers leak some sort of company data. Regardless of where you sit on that spectrum, there is one thing we can all agree on: There are some bad apples out there. Don’t let your company become their next victim. If you want to know if your staff can be trusted, you need an employee monitoring software.

Keep a handle on costs

For many businesses, employee theft is a major risk factor. But not all losses are easy to spot. Are your employees keeping office supplies for personal use? Do they only work when no one’s looking? Are they taking longer breaks than allowed? These and other dishonest behaviour that can cost your company real money if left unchecked, but with an employee monitoring software you can keep a watchful eye on how employees spend their time at work. Best of all, some of these software options are very affordable.

Increase employee productivity

Is your employee using his or her work hours to play video games, check Facebook, and take personal calls? Using monitoring software can help you control your company’s technology budget. For example, if you find an employee is spending too much time on non-work related tasks, limiting that employee’s access to certain features could help increase productivity. In addition, you might decide to implement a formal IT policy to ensure that all employees have only necessary programs installed on their computers. With a better understanding of what resources are available and which ones are not, employees can focus more on getting their job done than trying to bypass security systems.

Have peace of mind with the right tools

There are many reasons that companies should invest in employee monitoring software(WorkTime has a list of the best opitons). You may think you know everything there is to know about your employees, but what if you’re missing something? Surveillance software can alert you to potential theft, fraud, or even dangerous behaviour.

Improve customer satisfaction

After launching employee monitoring software, many companies have found customer satisfaction has improved. They have also seen an increase in sales efficiency, as well as a boost in sales conversion rates. The software is beneficial for employees because it helps make them more accountable and ultimately frees up their time so they can focus on what they do best. In addition to allowing you to stay ahead of your competition, employee monitoring software provides a number of other benefits including real-time analytics and tracking data.

