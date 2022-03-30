A testing environment refers to the server expressly set aside to allow testing engineers to undertake automated tests. It is noteworthy that the testing environment also includes considerations such as the software, network, and hardware configurations. As such, a lot of effort and expertise goes into creating a reliable and robust testing environment. And this is mainly because engineers and developers have to create an identical testing environment for every test.

But this is usually difficult to achieve, necessitating the implementation of several proven and working strategies that help testing professionals to create a killer automated testing environment. In this article, we will discuss the 7 best tips for creating a killer automated testing environment. We will also highlight the importance of an automated testing environment. Let’s get started.

Importance of Automated Testing Environment

An automated testing environment offers the following benefits:

It enables you to enjoy the benefits of test automation, including reduced cost and time, fast feedback, a broader testing scope, and more comprehensive information, says Techopedia;

Accurate feedback because of using the same testing environment;

It provides a dedicated environment that allows you to scrutinize the behavior of a website or application as well as isolate the problematic code;

You can configure the testing environment to replicate the production environment.

To enjoy these benefits, however, you first have to create a solid automated testing environment. This brings us to the 7 tips for creating a killer automated testing environment.

7 Tips for Creating a Killer Automated Testing Environment

As detailed, creating a testing environment requires great effort. But with these 7 pointers, the process becomes somewhat manageable. The 7 tips for creating a killer automated testing environment include:

Select the right tools and configure the environment for the tests you wish to undertake (hardware, software, network) Create an automated testing framework Create test data Manage the test environment Develop an execution plan Write scripts Set up reporting mechanisms and a database to store the results Select Right Tools and Configure Automated Testing Environment

Setting aside a server on which all the tests are to be conducted is one thing. Configuring its hardware, network, and software to handle the tests thrown at it is another more fundamental task. Equally important is the need to select the right tools for automated tests.

For example, Puppeteer, a Node.js library (more info) that automates the operations of a headless browser as well as supports multiple other application programming interfaces (API), facilitates numerous tests. With Puppeteer, you can automatically undertake performance, coverage, smoke, end-to-end, and regression testing. In this regard, Puppeteer is a vital automation tool you can consider, especially when you intend to test a website and its web pages. You can learn how to use it via a Puppeteer tutorial in a blog post.

Create an Automated Testing Framework

An automated testing framework is a collection of rules that enables developers to craft and design tests in order to optimize automated processes. Such a framework offers standardization in terms of the language used in the test. It also provides a template for reporting results.

Create Test Data

Test data is any data meant to be used in automated testing. This data is created before the test begins. This is because it is supposed to be fed into the testing APIs to obtain confirmatory results or hamper the application’s ability to carry out certain tasks. Simply, test data facilitates automated testing.

Manage Testing Environment

Assign maintenance duties to a specific person to ensure that other people do not make unauthorized changes to the testing environment. This approach promotes standardization of results and eliminates the need to reconfigure the hardware, software, and network every now and then.

Develop Execution Plan

It is important to have a test execution plan. That is, schedule the use of the testing environment. This ensures the server is used by only one testing professional at any given time, preventing clashes that may lower the accuracy of results. The schedule should also detail the time it should take to perform the automated tests.

Write Comprehensive Scripts

Prepare the scripts that contain instructions on the various automated tests. And given that the scripts will perform the tests automatically, you can increase the scope of the tests to cover as many elements of the website as possible.

Reporting Mechanisms

The tests are meant to yield results, which must be analyzed. In this regard, it is crucial to set up reporting mechanisms to ensure that the various APIs, such as Puppeteer, conduct the tests and present the results. This way, data is available for analysis. At the same time, it is crucial to create a database that will store this data.

Conclusion

Automated testing offers multiple benefits. But to enjoy them, you first have to create a robust and reliable automated testing environment. This article has highlighted the 7 best tips for creating a killer automated testing environment, including recommendations on using Puppeteer (and a Puppeteer tutorial).

