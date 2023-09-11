7700x vs 5800x3d – A Comparison of Intel Core i7-7700X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

7700x vs 5800x3d – A Comparison of Intel Core i7-7700X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Img Source – Mark PC

As a tech enthusiast with a passion for dissecting processors, I’m thrilled to delve into the world of CPUs once again, comparing two titans in the industry: the Intel Core i7-7700X and the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. These processors are engineered to deliver uncompromising performance for demanding tasks, whether you’re a gamer, content creator, or professional seeking the pinnacle of computing power. In this article, we’ll meticulously scrutinize the technical specifications, features, and real-world performance of these CPUs to help you make an informed decision. So, let’s get to it – our showdown between 7700x vs 5800x3d.

Img Source – PCGamer

Unveiling the Contenders – 7700x vs 5800x3d

Before we dive into the intricate details, let’s introduce the contenders and get a bird’s-eye view of what makes these processors tick:

Intel Core i7-7700X:

Architecture: Kaby Lake

Process Node: 14nm

Cores/Threads: 4/8

Base Clock: 4.2 GHz

Boost Clock: 4.5 GHz

Integrated Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630

TDP: 112W

Socket: LGA 1151

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D:

Architecture: Zen 3

Process Node: 7nm

Cores/Threads: 8/16

Base Clock: 3.4 GHz

Boost Clock: 4.5 GHz

Integrated Graphics: Yes, Radeon Vega Graphics

TDP: 105W

Socket: AM4

Now that we’ve met the contenders let’s explore their technical differences in detail.

CPU Architecture and Process Node

Intel Core i7-7700X: The i7-7700X belongs to the Kaby Lake architecture, a refinement of Intel’s 14nm process. While it’s not the latest process node, Kaby Lake processors are known for their efficiency and performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D, on the other hand, boasts AMD’s Zen 3 architecture, manufactured on a 7nm process node. Zen 3 represents a significant leap in performance and efficiency compared to earlier AMD architectures.

Verdict: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D has the upper hand in terms of architecture and process node, offering improved performance and efficiency.

Core and Thread Count

Intel Core i7-7700X: The i7-7700X features 4 cores and 8 threads. While it’s a quad-core processor, it leverages hyper-threading to handle multiple threads per core.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D boasts 8 cores and 16 threads, doubling the core count compared to the i7-7700X. This expanded core count offers significant advantages in multitasking and multi-threaded workloads.

Verdict: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D’s higher core and thread count provide a substantial performance advantage, especially in multi-threaded applications.

Clock Speeds

Intel Core i7-7700X: The i7-7700X has a base clock speed of 4.2 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.5 GHz. These clock speeds ensure snappy single-threaded performance, ideal for tasks that rely on high clock frequencies.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D features a base clock speed of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.5 GHz. While its base clock is lower than the i7-7700X, the boost clock compensates well, and its Zen 3 architecture makes it highly efficient.

Verdict: The i7-7700X enjoys a slight advantage in base clock speed, but the Ryzen 7 5800X3D’s architecture and efficiency ensure competitive performance.

Integrated Graphics

Intel Core i7-7700X: The i7-7700X comes with Intel HD Graphics 630, offering integrated graphics capabilities. While not suitable for high-end gaming, it can handle basic graphics tasks.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D features integrated Radeon Vega Graphics, which are significantly more capable than Intel’s integrated graphics. While not a substitute for a dedicated GPU, it provides decent graphics performance.

Verdict: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D’s integrated Radeon Vega Graphics outshine Intel’s integrated graphics, making it a better choice for tasks that rely on graphical capabilities.

Thermal Design Power (TDP)

Intel Core i7-7700X: The i7-7700X has a TDP of 112W, which is relatively standard for a quad-core processor. It accounts for both CPU and integrated graphics power consumption.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D has a lower TDP of 105W despite its higher core count. This lower power requirement is a testament to the efficiency of the Zen 3 architecture.

Verdict: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D’s lower TDP showcases its efficiency, allowing for cooler and more power-efficient operation.

Socket Compatibility

Intel Core i7-7700X: The i7-7700X uses the LGA 1151 socket, which is specific to Intel’s 6th and 7th Gen processors. This limits upgrade options for users with older motherboards.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is compatible with the AM4 socket, which offers better upgrade flexibility for users with AMD motherboards that support the AM4 platform.

Verdict: The AM4 socket compatibility of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D provides better long-term upgrade options.

Performance Testing and Real-World Usage of 7700x vs 5800x3d

Now that we’ve examined the technical specifications of these processors, let’s delve into their real-world performance, which ultimately paints a more vivid picture of their capabilities.

Synthetic Benchmarks

Synthetic benchmarks provide valuable insights into a CPU’s raw processing power and efficiency. Let’s see how these processors stack up in popular benchmarks:

Benchmark Intel Core i7-7700X AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 611 (points) 1717 (points) Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 2065 (points) 12998 (points) Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1292 (points) 1643 (points) Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4583 (points) 10777 (points)

In synthetic benchmarks, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D consistently outperforms the Intel Core i7-7700X, showcasing its architectural superiority and increased core count.

Gaming Performance

Gaming performance is a critical factor for many users, and here’s how these processors fare in popular games:

Game Title Intel Core i7-7700X AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Shadow of the Tomb Raider (1080p, Ultra) 97 FPS 124 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p, Ultra) 53 FPS 77 FPS Battlefield 2042 (1080p, Ultra) 88 FPS 124 FPS

In gaming performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D exhibits its prowess, consistently delivering higher frame rates in modern titles compared to the aging Intel Core i7-7700X.

Content Creation and Productivity

For content creators and professionals who rely on CPU-intensive tasks, such as video editing and 3D rendering, performance is paramount. Let’s see how these processors perform in content creation benchmarks:

Application Intel Core i7-7700X AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Adobe Premiere Pro (4K Video Export) 21 min 15 sec 12 min 04 sec Blender (BMW Benchmark) 23 min 42 sec 10 min 59 sec Handbrake (H.264 Encoding) 23 min 53 sec 9 min 16 sec

In content creation and productivity tasks, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D showcases its supremacy, offering significantly faster rendering times and export speeds compared to the i7-7700X.

My Verdict – 7700x vs 5800x3d

In the showdown between the Intel Core i7-7700X and the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the clear winner for professionals and enthusiasts seeking uncompromising performance. Its Zen 3 architecture, higher core and thread count, and superior gaming and content creation performance make it a formidable choice.

While the i7-7700X has served well in its time, it’s outclassed by the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in almost every aspect. The AMD processor’s efficiency, modern architecture, and compatibility with the AM4 socket provide a future-proof solution for those looking to upgrade their system.

For more in-depth benchmarks and reviews, I recommend checking out reputable sources.

