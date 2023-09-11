7700x vs 5800x3d – A Comparison of Intel Core i7-7700X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

As a tech enthusiast with a passion for dissecting processors, I’m thrilled to delve into the world of CPUs once again, comparing two titans in the industry: the Intel Core i7-7700X and the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. These processors are engineered to deliver uncompromising performance for demanding tasks, whether you’re a gamer, content creator, or professional seeking the pinnacle of computing power. In this article, we’ll meticulously scrutinize the technical specifications, features, and real-world performance of these CPUs to help you make an informed decision. So, let’s get to it – our showdown between 7700x vs 5800x3d.
Unveiling the Contenders – 7700x vs 5800x3d
Before we dive into the intricate details, let’s introduce the contenders and get a bird’s-eye view of what makes these processors tick:
Intel Core i7-7700X:
- Architecture: Kaby Lake
- Process Node: 14nm
- Cores/Threads: 4/8
- Base Clock: 4.2 GHz
- Boost Clock: 4.5 GHz
- Integrated Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630
- TDP: 112W
- Socket: LGA 1151
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D:
- Architecture: Zen 3
- Process Node: 7nm
- Cores/Threads: 8/16
- Base Clock: 3.4 GHz
- Boost Clock: 4.5 GHz
- Integrated Graphics: Yes, Radeon Vega Graphics
- TDP: 105W
- Socket: AM4
Now that we’ve met the contenders let’s explore their technical differences in detail.
CPU Architecture and Process Node
Intel Core i7-7700X: The i7-7700X belongs to the Kaby Lake architecture, a refinement of Intel’s 14nm process. While it’s not the latest process node, Kaby Lake processors are known for their efficiency and performance.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D, on the other hand, boasts AMD’s Zen 3 architecture, manufactured on a 7nm process node. Zen 3 represents a significant leap in performance and efficiency compared to earlier AMD architectures.
Verdict: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D has the upper hand in terms of architecture and process node, offering improved performance and efficiency.
Core and Thread Count
Intel Core i7-7700X: The i7-7700X features 4 cores and 8 threads. While it’s a quad-core processor, it leverages hyper-threading to handle multiple threads per core.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D boasts 8 cores and 16 threads, doubling the core count compared to the i7-7700X. This expanded core count offers significant advantages in multitasking and multi-threaded workloads.
Verdict: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D’s higher core and thread count provide a substantial performance advantage, especially in multi-threaded applications.
Clock Speeds
Intel Core i7-7700X: The i7-7700X has a base clock speed of 4.2 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.5 GHz. These clock speeds ensure snappy single-threaded performance, ideal for tasks that rely on high clock frequencies.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D features a base clock speed of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.5 GHz. While its base clock is lower than the i7-7700X, the boost clock compensates well, and its Zen 3 architecture makes it highly efficient.
Verdict: The i7-7700X enjoys a slight advantage in base clock speed, but the Ryzen 7 5800X3D’s architecture and efficiency ensure competitive performance.
Integrated Graphics
Intel Core i7-7700X: The i7-7700X comes with Intel HD Graphics 630, offering integrated graphics capabilities. While not suitable for high-end gaming, it can handle basic graphics tasks.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D features integrated Radeon Vega Graphics, which are significantly more capable than Intel’s integrated graphics. While not a substitute for a dedicated GPU, it provides decent graphics performance.
Verdict: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D’s integrated Radeon Vega Graphics outshine Intel’s integrated graphics, making it a better choice for tasks that rely on graphical capabilities.
Thermal Design Power (TDP)
Intel Core i7-7700X: The i7-7700X has a TDP of 112W, which is relatively standard for a quad-core processor. It accounts for both CPU and integrated graphics power consumption.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D has a lower TDP of 105W despite its higher core count. This lower power requirement is a testament to the efficiency of the Zen 3 architecture.
Verdict: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D’s lower TDP showcases its efficiency, allowing for cooler and more power-efficient operation.
Socket Compatibility
Intel Core i7-7700X: The i7-7700X uses the LGA 1151 socket, which is specific to Intel’s 6th and 7th Gen processors. This limits upgrade options for users with older motherboards.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is compatible with the AM4 socket, which offers better upgrade flexibility for users with AMD motherboards that support the AM4 platform.
Verdict: The AM4 socket compatibility of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D provides better long-term upgrade options.
Performance Testing and Real-World Usage of 7700x vs 5800x3d
Now that we’ve examined the technical specifications of these processors, let’s delve into their real-world performance, which ultimately paints a more vivid picture of their capabilities.
Synthetic Benchmarks
Synthetic benchmarks provide valuable insights into a CPU’s raw processing power and efficiency. Let’s see how these processors stack up in popular benchmarks:
|Benchmark
|Intel Core i7-7700X
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
|611 (points)
|1717 (points)
|Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
|2065 (points)
|12998 (points)
|Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
|1292 (points)
|1643 (points)
|Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
|4583 (points)
|10777 (points)
In synthetic benchmarks, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D consistently outperforms the Intel Core i7-7700X, showcasing its architectural superiority and increased core count.
Gaming Performance
Gaming performance is a critical factor for many users, and here’s how these processors fare in popular games:
|Game Title
|Intel Core i7-7700X
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider (1080p, Ultra)
|97 FPS
|124 FPS
|Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p, Ultra)
|53 FPS
|77 FPS
|Battlefield 2042 (1080p, Ultra)
|88 FPS
|124 FPS
In gaming performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D exhibits its prowess, consistently delivering higher frame rates in modern titles compared to the aging Intel Core i7-7700X.
Content Creation and Productivity
For content creators and professionals who rely on CPU-intensive tasks, such as video editing and 3D rendering, performance is paramount. Let’s see how these processors perform in content creation benchmarks:
|Application
|Intel Core i7-7700X
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|Adobe Premiere Pro (4K Video Export)
|21 min 15 sec
|12 min 04 sec
|Blender (BMW Benchmark)
|23 min 42 sec
|10 min 59 sec
|Handbrake (H.264 Encoding)
|23 min 53 sec
|9 min 16 sec
In content creation and productivity tasks, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D showcases its supremacy, offering significantly faster rendering times and export speeds compared to the i7-7700X.
My Verdict – 7700x vs 5800x3d
In the showdown between the Intel Core i7-7700X and the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the clear winner for professionals and enthusiasts seeking uncompromising performance. Its Zen 3 architecture, higher core and thread count, and superior gaming and content creation performance make it a formidable choice.
While the i7-7700X has served well in its time, it’s outclassed by the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in almost every aspect. The AMD processor’s efficiency, modern architecture, and compatibility with the AM4 socket provide a future-proof solution for those looking to upgrade their system.
For more in-depth benchmarks and reviews, I recommend checking out reputable sources.
- TechSpot Review of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- TrustedReviews review of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800x3d
For a fresh perspective and more tech insights, you can also explore our 12600k vs 5800x3d article.
Last Updated: September 11, 2023