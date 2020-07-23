AMD bringing is its new Ryzen 4000 chips to desktops later this year

When it comes to CPU’s for the PC market, Intel still rules the roost, even if you could argue that they are overpriced for the power they provide. AMD though is continuing to gain grounds on them through their Ryzen chipsets, which are in particular quite popular with gamers for their decent performance that is also tied to great value

Following the successful rollout of its latest 7nm Ryzen 4000 chips based on its Zen 2 architecture that they rolled out to many desktops earlier this year though comes news of new desktop processors (via The Verge) which the company will start rolling out to prebuilt systems by OEMs. These new desktop chips feature the Ryzen 4000 G-Series desktop processor, with built-in Radeon graphics that AMD says will offer a vastly improved gaming performance on the new APUs, even without a discrete card. (Though you will no doubt want to get one too)

AMD RYZEN 4000 G-SERIES DESKTOP CHIPS

Model Cores/ Threads Watts Boost / Base Frequency (GHz) GPU Cores Graphics Frequency AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 8C/16T 65W Up to 4.4 / 3.6 GHz 8 2100 MHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 6C/12T 65W Up to 4.2 / 3.7 GHz 7 1900 MHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300G 4C/8T 65W Up to 4.0 / 3.8 GHz 6 1700 MHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 8C/16T 35W Up to 4.3 / 3.1 GHz 8 2000 MHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE 6C/12T 35W Up to 4.2 / 3.3 GHz 7 1900 MHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE 4C/8T 35W Up to 4.0 / 3.5 GHz 6 1700 MHz

These new chips are unfortunately still based the Zen 2 architecture and not the Zen 3 architecture that is expected to release later this year, so if you are looking to upgrade your PC and don’t mind waiting a while to get something better then I would suggest holding on for next year when their new chipsets will probably arrive. Though given the lack of actual performance stats from PCs with these new chips, we will need to see if these new upgrades to the existing architecture are worth it.

If you are looking for something now and probably of better value, then these new chips might be worth considering. Given that AMD’s 7nm Zen 2 is also the same technology that the custom processors that both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will use, even getting one of these chips should still keep you well in touch with the next generation of consoles at least.

