There’s a reason Apple smartphones are used in movies and TV to accentuate wealth. As far as mobile devices go, they’re the cream of the crop. iOS 14 launched considerable changes to the way Apple smartphones functioned and drove their popularity up even higher. Now, Apple has released the latest version of their world-renowned operating system.

iOS 15 capitalizes on the vast changes launched in iOS 14, with several notable updates and additional features available on all Apple smartphones launched after June 2021.

Cooling

Apple has long had a light flirtation with aluminum when it comes to the design of its mobile devices. Anodized aluminum and glass are used to create a durable and ultra-stylish exterior feel. Leveraging technologies that aluminum extrusion companies such as Impol have been using for years, smartphone designers also use aluminum to aid in the continuous required cooling of smartphones. Aluminum has natural heat-dissipating properties.

The iPhone of tomorrow is poised to offer even better cooling solutions due to the high-intensity processing power of modern smartphones. Apple has been researching innovations used in specially designed gaming PCs like liquid cooling and next-gen vapor chambers.

Processing Power

Processors used in Apple iPhones are pure Apple tech. The tech giant invests in its own processor development instead of externally developed processors because its own has been shown to be the best in the business. The iPhone 13 uses a new A15 Bionic processor featuring 15 billion transistors, according to Cnet.

This latest processor processes graphics 30% faster, features twice the size of system cache, and can power a 28% brighter display than the previous version. Apple says that the A15 has the best performance of any smartphone processor ever.

Display

With the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple has introduced a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, which allows for a variable refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz. Based on the types of content on the screen, the display refreshes between a power-saving 10 times per second and a fluid 120 times per second.

According to Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro Max can display 1,200 nits of brightness for HDR content and 1,000 nits for typical content. Comparatively, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits with HDR content.

Storage

Apple is no stranger to being the first to ship new innovations. One such innovation comes in the form of a new storage configuration. The iPhone 13 Pro is the first iPhone to have a 1TB storage capacity as an option (more info). The owners will be able to store double the amount of data than on a regular iPhone 13. iPhone storage is also being increased on the standard models. Instead of 64GB storage for the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 comes with 128GB storage.

Final Word

Apple has long been the driving force of mobile innovation in the smartphone industry, with other companies scrambling to catch up. While other smartphone developers may make phones more suited to your pocket, the most capable and advanced smartphones have always been Apple products. With the iPhone 13, Pro, and Pro Max innovations, this doesn’t seem to be changing soon.

