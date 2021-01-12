Asus’ new ROG Strix, SCAR, and Zephyrus Duo laptops are all about fast screens and quicker gaming results

Last year was a good year for Asus in the hardware division. I got a chance to review three of their laptops, and each one was an impressive rectangle of hardware that could put next-gen consoles to shame if you felt like dropping a few casual tens of thousands of Rands on each one. The ROG Zephyrus G14 was a terrific piece of solid engineering in a compact form factor, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 was as bonkers as it was powerful, and the ROG Strix SCAR III was such a great piece of hefty traditional laptop gaming that I’m making plans to buy one for myself.

So what’s next for the republic of gamers? More RGB, higher refresh rates in screens, and more bleeding edge technology for a start. Here’s a look at what Asus is bringing to 2021’s table:

ROG Strix SCAR 15/17 (G533/733)









The main takeaway with the new range of ROG Strix notebooks is the screen. Specifically, the esports-ready WQHD 165hz (3ms, DCI-P3 100%) or FHD 300/360hz (SCAR 17) (3ms DCI-P3 100%) options that these laptops will have, as well as adaptive sync to keep the experience as smooth as possible. World’s fastest display on a laptop apparently, how about that. Asus says it’s also worked on reducing the bezel size to push for a larger screen ratio.

Internally, there’s also plenty of heavyweight hardware on offer:

Next-gen AMD Mobile CPU paired with GeForce RTX next-gen tech

Up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR-3200MHz memory

Dolby Atmos with 4 speakers.

Two-Way AI mic Noise Cancelation.

Improved RGB light bar

Interchangeable customizable armor cap (available in 3 different colours or 3d printed by yourself)

Size: 354.9 x 259.9 x 22.69 ~ 27.2 mm

Weight: 2.5kg

Up to 1TB Dual SSD in RAID 0 with HyperDrive

Wi-Fi 6

3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (Support Display Port, not PD charging)

1x Audio jack (Mic-in & Headphone out)

1x LAN RJ45 jack

1x HDMI (2.0b)

1x Keystone 2

Asus says that as an added touch, it has taken inspiration from shoes and added colorful rubber pads on to the bottom which looks neat and keeps the laptop grounded. Not too shabby. Battery size has been bumped up to 90 Wh and can now last over 12 hours according to the specs, while 100w Type-C rapid charging can be used for a quick top-up before you head out.

ROG Strix G15-17 (G513 / G713)

























Like the new ROG Strix SCAR devices, the G-series also features plenty of torque but at a more modest price point. Available in three colour options (Original Black, Eclipse Gray and Electro Punk), these laptops also feature crazy screens with high refresh rates, a more portable design, and some funy finishes. Here’s a breakdown on them:

Nvidia GeForce RTX next gen tech paired with liquid-metal cooled next-gen AMD mobile CPU.

WQHD options 165Hz/3 ms, DCIP-3 100% or FHD 300 Hz, both support adaptive sync.

Support for up to 32GB of Dual Channel 3200MHz DRAM.

More performance while lowering the noise level of the device.

Larger screen ratio to bezel (85%).

Electro Punk finish will have a mouse, mousepad, headset bundle and a special A-Part design filled with cool gaming coded puzzles.

Improved portability

Dolby Atmos

New keyboard layout

Improved trackpad

Battery size has been bumped up to 90Wh for RTX series and now lasts over 10 hours.

100w type-c charging (extra accessory) to increase battery life on the go.

Two-Way AI noise canceling features to remove background noise and keep your communication crystal clear for your teammates.

ROG Overstroke Technology to give a faster and more responsive typing experience.

The touchpad has an active area 85% larger than previous generations for improved everyday comfort and usability.

Up to 1TB Dual SSD, 2 x PCIE SSD M.2 Slo

Wi-Fi 6

3 x USB3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Head phone

1 X USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C (support Display Port, no PD charging)

1x LAN RJ-45 jack

1 x HDMI (HDMI 2.0b)

Dimensions: 395.0 x 282.1 x 23.4~27.5 (cm)

ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE (GX551)











Last year’s ROG Zephyrus Duo was an interesting device: Packed full of solid hardware that could handle anything you threw at it, its real claim to fame was its dual-screen setup. The potential to do more was certainly there, and for 2021 Asus is doubling down not only on the hardware but also the form factor. The new Zephyrus Duo is slimmer, but if you’ve got the cash and the drive to make use of the second screen, then it’s still a powerhouse worth paying attention to. Here’s a look at its specs:

Next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile

DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM on board 16G, 1 x SODIMM slot , up to 32GB.

Main Screen: 15.6”

UHD IPS 120Hz/3ms Adobe 100%, Non-touch, non-glare panels, Pantone Color Calibrated.

Alternatively, FHD 300hz/3ms, 100% sRGB, adaptive sync, Non-touch, non-glare panels, Pantone Color Calibrated.

2nd Screen: 14.09”

UHD (3840X1100) or FHD (1920×550) (half height) IPS 60Hz, Touch, non-glare panel, stylus support.

2 x M.2 NVMe PCIE 3.0 x 4 up to 2TB SSD with RAID 0 support.

Next Gen NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5

1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type C, DisplayPort™ 1.4, Power Delivery

2 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type A (right)

1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type A (Bottom)

1 x HDMI (HDMI 2.0 support)

1 x Audio jack: Combo/Mic In

1 x RJ45

1x Micro SD Card Reader (Gen 4 up to 312 mbps)

90Whr Battery

Up to 280w AC Adapter (Included)

Type C Charging 100w Adapter (Optional)

Dimensions: 36 (W) x 26.8 (D) x 2.1 (H) cm

Weight: 2.4 kg

ROG Flow X13 (GV301)











Lastly, there’s the XG Mobile which looks to be a decent blend of power, portability and price. It’s the smallest new laptop coming from Asus, but like the units above it still has a lot to offer. A high screen refresh rate, next-gen Nvidia GPUs, and a very light footprint makes for a device that hits a comfortable middle-ground between gaming and content creation.

Its specs at a glance:

Next-Gen AMD Ryzen Processors

Up to 32GB (2 x 16) LPDDR4X 4266MHz Dual Channel

13.4″ 16:10 Touch display, UHD IPS 60Hz, 116% sRGB, pantone

4.9mm slim side bezels, Gorilla Glass

13.4“ 16:10 Touch display, FHD IPS 120Hz, 100% sRGB, pantone

4.9mm slim side bezels, Gorilla Glass

1 x M.2 2230 PCIe SSD 512G/1TB

1 x Type A USB 3.2 Gen2

1 x Proprietary Jack for eGPU + Type C USB 3.2 Gen2 (DP+PD)

1 x Type C USB 3.2 Gen2 (DP + PD)

1 x Audio combo

1 x HDMI2.0b

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth v5.1(*BT version may change with OS upgrades.)

62Wh

100w Type C Charging

Dimensions: 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

Weight: 1.3 kg

XG Mobile eGPU weight: 1kg

Last Updated: