ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is coming to South Africa, here’s how much it’ll cost

A gaming notebook is simple enough to understand: You’ve got a screen, a keyboard and wham bam, thank you ma’am. It’s the very definition of the old adage that you can’t build a better mousetrap, but Asus is looking to evolve the form factor of these portable gaming rigs with a few modern flourishes. The Zephyrus brand has been the foundation for these designs, hefty hardware in a mobile package that’s loaded with gear that’ll keep your gaming settings cranked out to maximum for a few years.

On the surface, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is more of the same, just with newer gear under the hood. Not quite! Because the Zephyrus Duo 15 has one other trick up its sleeve. Or under it’s screen to be precise: Another screen, designed to add second screen value with its touchscreen display and extra data. How you use it is up to you, but it’s right there, just waiting to be utilised in a manner that augments your personal experience.

If it was me, I’d probably have it set up for my creative tasks during the day. Slap down a toolbox of paintbrushes while using photoshop, set up a tray of timelines while editing video or maybe even have a number of functions assigned to the bottom while doing some game streaming. I’m getting ideas man! As for the rest of the laptop? There’s some mouth-watering hardware nestled inside of it, that kicks off with a 4K UHD display that covers 100% of the Adobe RGB color space:

Screen size – 15.6-inches

– 15.6-inches Second screen size – 14.09-inches

– 14.09-inches Panel type – IPS

– IPS Refresh rate – 60Hz

– 60Hz Native res – 3840 x 2160 | 3840 x 1100

– 3840 x 2160 | 3840 x 1100 CPU – Intel Core i9 10980HK

– Intel Core i9 10980HK Graphics card – Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max-Q

– Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max-Q Memory – 32GB DDR4 @ 3,200MHz

– 32GB DDR4 @ 3,200MHz Storage – 2x 1TB NVMe SSDs (RAID 0)

– 2x 1TB NVMe SSDs (RAID 0) Networking – Ethernet, WiFi 6

– Ethernet, WiFi 6 Weight – 2.4kg

Other features within the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 include a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with Thunderbolt 3 that supports Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, and can also be used to connect a G-SYNC desktop monitor. There’s also an HDMI 2.0b output capable of driving a 60 Hz signal for 4K UHD monitors and TVs. Three Type-A USB ports accommodate additional peripherals, including a mouse, gamepad, and VR tracking.

As for the price? A mere R89,999 when it officially launches today. Plus you’ll get a copy of Dying Light and Dying Light 2 for free when it’s available.

