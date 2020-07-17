Audeze wants to take gamers into the next generation with their Penrose headphones

The world is gearing up for the next generation of console gaming. Though if you want to take true advantage of the latest in cutting edge gaming technology, you will need to have the hardware to match. Not only does that mean a big TV screen capable of displaying the required graphics in all its detail, but it also means having a decent headset that will allow you to experience all of those advanced sounds too.

Audeze wants to be one of those products of desire to take you there with their new gaming headset, the Penrose (as reported by The Verge). The new headset is coming in two different versions, one with a blue outlining that is compatible with the PS5, PS4, Windows 10, and macOS and the other with green detailing that works with Microsoft’s consoles, the Xbox Series X and the current Xbox One line-up, as well as Windows PC.

Colour aside, the two models are exactly the same, with the blue one supporting Microsoft’s wireless protocol, whereas the other does not. Either dongle will work when plugged into the Nintendo Switch dock. The Penrose has a detachable articulating microphone, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port for charging, and independent volume knobs for the microphone and headset. In addition to attaching to your game console or PC via a 2.4GHz connection, the headset supports Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC and AAC codes) for use with your phone or tablet, which means you can run both wireless modes simultaneously, so in addition to game audio, your friend chat, or a podcast can come through the headset too. Easily one of its most useful features.

However, this alone is not what makes it a next-gen headset. That comes from its 100mm planar magnetic drivers, which in theory should be able to deliver the type of quality only found in top-end headphones. Something which isn’t bad considering the company intend to sell these new headsets for just $299. It sounds good on paper and hopefully, this headset can deliver on its promise and give gamers that next-generation sound at a reasonable price. And a reasonable price is something which gamers will need after they blow their life savings on one of those new consoles.

